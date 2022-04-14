2022 Browns DBN Big Board: 11-15 Results, Vote for Slots 16-20

After 135 votes, the 11-15 slots for the Browns’ DBN Big Board are as follows:

11. WR Drake London - 242 total points

12. DE/OLB George Karlaftis - 242 total points

13. CB Derek Stingley - 209 total points

14. DE/OLB Jermaine Johnson - 178 total points

15. WR Jameson Williams - 168 total points

The breakdown of the votes are as follows:

We had a tie for 11th and 12th place, so the tiebreaker goes to London for having more first-place votes. Wide receivers and edge rushers are the heaviest-weighted positions in the Top 15 for the Browns so far.

Cumulative Big Board So Far

1. DE/OLB Aidan Hutchinson

2. WR Garrett Wilson

3. DE/OLB Kayvon Thibodeaux

4. DE/OLB Travon Walker

5. DT Jordan Davis

6. WR Chris Olave

7. S Kyle Hamilton

8. CB Ahmad Gardner

9. OT Evan Neal

10. DT Devonte Wyatt

11. WR Drake London

12. DE/OLB George Karlaftis

13. CB Derek Stingley

14. DE/OLB Jermaine Johnson

15. WR Jameson Williams

Compiling the Big Board: 16-20 Slots

Now it’s time to vote for the players who will be in the 16-20 slots on the Browns’ DBN Big Board. Remember that you are supposed to weigh a combination of talent, need, character, positional value, etc. for each player you vote for in relation to how they would fit with the Browns.

If there are any players you wanted to vote for but who were missing from the list, please let us know in the comments section so we can include them in the next round. Please vote only once.