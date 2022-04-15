Draft INSIGHT: LB Channing Tindall

The defense on this Browns’ roster has plenty of linebackers. But make no mistake about it, there is always a need for one more.
The Browns are an analytics team and analytics say to not pay linebackers. So with Cleveland owning the #78 pick in Round 3, this is a perfect place to pluck a young head hunter. Tindall is ranked number 79.
Tindall will get after it whether it is getting to the quarterback in a flash or chasing down a runner. He goes into offensive linemen with physicality. Very good coverage backer and a reliable tackler. Gets after the quarterback on the blitz with a great motor.
Specifics:
College: Georgia
Height: 6’-2”
Weight: 230 pounds
40-time: 4.47
Career Tackles: 108
Career Forced Fumbles: 1
Career Sacks: 12
Career Tackles for Loss: 16
Career starts: 23
Positives:
- Blazing speed
- Excellent acceleration
- Ideal reach
- Quickness a huge plus
- Outstanding in run support
- Sure tackler
- Hard worker
- Second Team All-SEC 2021
- Consistent hustler and fast
- Standout at Senior Bowl
- Exceptional coverage skills
- Will excel on Special Teams while waiting his turn
- Very quick with backpedals
- Impressive strength
Negatives:
- Needs to do better job with misdirection
- Sub-par play recognition
- Lacks ideal instincts
- Can improve shedding blocks
- Technique needs work
- More consistency in pursuit
Expert Draft Site Analysis
WolfSports.com
Overall, Tindall is an athletic linebacker with top-end speed to make plays from sideline-to-sideline against the run. The hope is that an expanded role and added experience will help him become a more consistent defender, but Tindall can at least be an excellent special teamer and dime linebacker. Impressive strength for an athletic linebacker. Has played snaps as a pure edge. Waited his turn at linebacker and worked his way into a significant role in final season.
Loading comments...