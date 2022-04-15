Draft INSIGHT: LB Channing Tindall

The defense on this Browns’ roster has plenty of linebackers. But make no mistake about it, there is always a need for one more.

The Browns are an analytics team and analytics say to not pay linebackers. So with Cleveland owning the #78 pick in Round 3, this is a perfect place to pluck a young head hunter. Tindall is ranked number 79.

Tindall will get after it whether it is getting to the quarterback in a flash or chasing down a runner. He goes into offensive linemen with physicality. Very good coverage backer and a reliable tackler. Gets after the quarterback on the blitz with a great motor.

Specifics:

College: Georgia

Height: 6’-2”

Weight: 230 pounds

40-time: 4.47

Career Tackles: 108

Career Forced Fumbles: 1

Career Sacks: 12

Career Tackles for Loss: 16

Career starts: 23

Positives:

Blazing speed

Excellent acceleration

Ideal reach

Quickness a huge plus

Outstanding in run support

Sure tackler

Hard worker

Second Team All-SEC 2021

Consistent hustler and fast

Standout at Senior Bowl

Exceptional coverage skills

Will excel on Special Teams while waiting his turn

Very quick with backpedals

Impressive strength

Negatives:

Needs to do better job with misdirection

Sub-par play recognition

Lacks ideal instincts

Can improve shedding blocks

Technique needs work

More consistency in pursuit

Expert Draft Site Analysis

WolfSports.com

Overall, Tindall is an athletic linebacker with top-end speed to make plays from sideline-to-sideline against the run. The hope is that an expanded role and added experience will help him become a more consistent defender, but Tindall can at least be an excellent special teamer and dime linebacker. Impressive strength for an athletic linebacker. Has played snaps as a pure edge. Waited his turn at linebacker and worked his way into a significant role in final season.