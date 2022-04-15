 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Draft INSIGHT: LB Channing Tindall

ROUND 3 is usually Cleveland’s spot to draft a linebacker

By Barry Shuck
/ new
2021 SEC Championship - Georgia v Alabama Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

The defense on this Browns’ roster has plenty of linebackers. But make no mistake about it, there is always a need for one more.

The Browns are an analytics team and analytics say to not pay linebackers. So with Cleveland owning the #78 pick in Round 3, this is a perfect place to pluck a young head hunter. Tindall is ranked number 79.

Tindall will get after it whether it is getting to the quarterback in a flash or chasing down a runner. He goes into offensive linemen with physicality. Very good coverage backer and a reliable tackler. Gets after the quarterback on the blitz with a great motor.

Specifics:

College: Georgia

Height: 6’-2”

Weight: 230 pounds

40-time: 4.47

Career Tackles: 108

Career Forced Fumbles: 1

Career Sacks: 12

Career Tackles for Loss: 16

Career starts: 23

Positives:

  • Blazing speed
  • Excellent acceleration
  • Ideal reach
  • Quickness a huge plus
  • Outstanding in run support
  • Sure tackler
  • Hard worker
  • Second Team All-SEC 2021
  • Consistent hustler and fast
  • Standout at Senior Bowl
  • Exceptional coverage skills
  • Will excel on Special Teams while waiting his turn
  • Very quick with backpedals
  • Impressive strength

Negatives:

  • Needs to do better job with misdirection
  • Sub-par play recognition
  • Lacks ideal instincts
  • Can improve shedding blocks
  • Technique needs work
  • More consistency in pursuit

Expert Draft Site Analysis

WolfSports.com

Overall, Tindall is an athletic linebacker with top-end speed to make plays from sideline-to-sideline against the run. The hope is that an expanded role and added experience will help him become a more consistent defender, but Tindall can at least be an excellent special teamer and dime linebacker. Impressive strength for an athletic linebacker. Has played snaps as a pure edge. Waited his turn at linebacker and worked his way into a significant role in final season.

More From Dawgs By Nature

Loading comments...