- How a 2023 Deshaun Watson suspension might help, not hurt Browns (Dawg Pound Daily) “In fact, if you stop to think about it, this is a good thing that favors the Browns, because Watson’s 2023 salary is almost unaffordable at $55 million.”
- Seattle signs QB, could impact Baker Mayfield, Browns (Yahoo) “Wednesday, Mayfield’s podcast appearance was his first attempt at rehabbing his off-the-field image. Perhaps coincidentally, one day later the Seahawks brought back Geno Smith”
- NFL draft: QB prospect reportedly visiting Browns (Browns Wire) “With Watson possibly facing a suspension, perhaps not this year, and Mayfield on his way out, the Browns may have room for one more quarterback.”
- Former Cleveland Browns player Scooby Wright lands in fourth league since getting drafted (Fansided) “keep in mind that while he hasn’t been around the NFL since he got drafted in 2016, Wright has been good enough to be in and out of the league”
- Former Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.’s ACL surgery while with the team ‘didn’t go well’ (WKYC) “However, comments made by NFL Insider Ian Rapaport on the Pat McAfee Show Wednesday shed light on a less-than-successful ACL surgery Beckham had while with Cleveland in 2020.”
Daily Dawg Chow: Browns news (4/15/22)
More of the latest Browns news and notes from around the web in today’s dose of the Daily Dawg Chow.
