Saturday Dawg Chow: Browns news (4/16/22)

More of the latest Browns news and notes from around the web in today’s dose of the Saturday Dawg Chow.

By Thomas Moore
NCAA Football: Western Michigan at Pittsburgh Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Cleveland Browns:

NFL:

  • The renegade who took on the NFL (ESPN) - About 10 years ago, Gary Davidson sat down at a bar and noticed a giant man a few seats down staring at him. Davidson sipped his drink for a few seconds, wondering if maybe he was going to need to head for the exit. The guy eventually gave him a pained smile, and the tension dissipated — a little bit, anyway. The guy had been a member of the World Football League, the first great rival of the post-merger NFL in the early 1970s.
  • Colts signing Pro Bowl CB Stephon Gilmore to two-year deal (NFL.com) - The Indianapolis Colts caught another big fish. NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport reported Friday the Colts are signing corner Stephon Gilmore to a two-year contract, per sources informed of the situation. The deal is worth around $23 million, according to Pelissero, per a source.
  • Packers sign veteran wide receiver Sammy Watkins to a one-year deal (Green Bay Press Gazette) - The Green Bay Packers have a veteran receiver familiar with coach Matt LaFleur’s offense in the fold. Sammy Watkins, an eight-year veteran who had one of his best seasons in 2017 with LaFleur coordinating the Los Angeles Rams’ offense, made a free-agent visit with Packers officials Thursday and signed a one-year deal, a source confirmed.
  • Something has to give in saga between Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals (arizonasports.com) - The NFL offseason feels like rolling thunder in Arizona, like a gathering storm, a roiling monsoon. The Cardinals keep saying all the right things. But they’re acting like a team bracing for disaster. Their commitment to winning has been called into question by Kyler Murray’s agent, and their miserly spending does little to refute the notion. They are included in Brian Flores’ explosive lawsuit against the NFL, accused of racial discrimination by former head coach Steve Wilks.

