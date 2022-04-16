Saturday Dawg Chow: Browns news (4/16/22)

- Skyy Moore still new to wide receiver, but may be what Cleveland Browns seek in NFL Draft (Beacon Journal) - Coach Tim Lester is accustomed to dictating conversations when he holds end-of-season exit meetings with his football players at Western Michigan University. The experience with Skyy Moore was different, though. The wide receiver always led off.
- Baker Mayfield should be coveted NFL starter in 2022 offseason (Bleacher Report) - Baker Mayfield needs a hug. Back in April 2018, he was on top of the world after the Cleveland Browns made him the first overall pick in the NFL draft. Fast forward to January 10, 2021, and he was the king of C-Town after leading the Browns to their first postseason victory since the team’s return to the NFL in 1999. Fast forward just over a year though, and it’s a much different story.
- 5 things to know about Browns QB Joshua Dobbs (clevelandbrowns.com) - The Browns signed five-year veteran QB Joshua Dobbs on Thursday, marking the third addition Cleveland has made to the position this offseason. Here are five things to know about Cleveland’s newest QB.
- Current and former Browns Jarvis Landry, David Njoku, Jakeem Grant among those working out with Colin Kaepernick in Florida (cleveland.com) - If Colin Kaepernick makes it back into the NFL anytime soon, he’ll have some current and former Browns to thank. In his bid to get a team to give him a chance, Kaepernick threw to a bunch of receivers and tight ends Thursday in conjunction with House of Athlete in Weston, Florida that included former Browns receiver Jarvis Landry, new Browns receiver Jakeem Grant and veteran tight end David Njoku.
- The renegade who took on the NFL (ESPN) - About 10 years ago, Gary Davidson sat down at a bar and noticed a giant man a few seats down staring at him. Davidson sipped his drink for a few seconds, wondering if maybe he was going to need to head for the exit. The guy eventually gave him a pained smile, and the tension dissipated — a little bit, anyway. The guy had been a member of the World Football League, the first great rival of the post-merger NFL in the early 1970s.
- Colts signing Pro Bowl CB Stephon Gilmore to two-year deal (NFL.com) - The Indianapolis Colts caught another big fish. NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport reported Friday the Colts are signing corner Stephon Gilmore to a two-year contract, per sources informed of the situation. The deal is worth around $23 million, according to Pelissero, per a source.
- Packers sign veteran wide receiver Sammy Watkins to a one-year deal (Green Bay Press Gazette) - The Green Bay Packers have a veteran receiver familiar with coach Matt LaFleur’s offense in the fold. Sammy Watkins, an eight-year veteran who had one of his best seasons in 2017 with LaFleur coordinating the Los Angeles Rams’ offense, made a free-agent visit with Packers officials Thursday and signed a one-year deal, a source confirmed.
- Something has to give in saga between Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals (arizonasports.com) - The NFL offseason feels like rolling thunder in Arizona, like a gathering storm, a roiling monsoon. The Cardinals keep saying all the right things. But they’re acting like a team bracing for disaster. Their commitment to winning has been called into question by Kyler Murray’s agent, and their miserly spending does little to refute the notion. They are included in Brian Flores’ explosive lawsuit against the NFL, accused of racial discrimination by former head coach Steve Wilks.
