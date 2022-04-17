Sunday Dawg Chow: Browns news (4/17/22)

- Browns hope to get defensive tackle Taven Bryan to reach his ceiling (cleveland.com) - Taven Bryan was the 29th pick in 2018 NFL draft by Jacksonville. The defensive lineman comes to the Browns with great potential that had not been fully tapped in his time with the Jaguars.
- Panthers limited options at QB could lead them to a Mayfield trade (Browns Wire) - While Robby Anderson may have no interest in acquiring Baker Mayfield, the Carolina Panthers may end up with no choice given the limited options available.
- Nick Harris sees ‘perfect opportunity to let loose’ in 2022 (clevelandbrowns.com) - Nick Harris had no reason to panic when he learned he’d be starting in one of the Browns’ biggest games of 2021 just two days in advance.
- Will the Lions eventually make a play for Baker Mayfield? (PFT) - The news that the Lions have taken a closer look at Pitt quarterback Kenny Pickett opens the door to the possibility that the Lions are thinking about life without Jared Goff. If they are, they need to be thinking about life with Baker Mayfield.
NFL:
- As Bill Belichick turns 70, here’s how every NFL franchise has fared since he took over the Patriots (ESPN) - New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick turned70 on Saturday, which is the point when he once thought he’d say goodbye to coaching. In the NFL Films-produced “A Football Life” feature more than a decade ago, Belichick famously said: “I don’t want to be like Marv Levy and coaching when I’m in my 70s.” But since that time, he has slowly showed signs of softening his stance.
- Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa on new coach Mike McDaniel, offseason additions: ‘Exciting times for all of us’ (NFL.com) - The Miami Dolphins will face high expectations this fall after an attention-grabbing offseason that included the hiring of a new head coach, several free-agent additions and a blockbuster trade. Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is certain to feel the brunt of those lofty assumptions as the former No. 3 overall pick enters a crucial third season with an upgraded roster surrounding him. Although he’s expressed excitement for the upcoming season with his new offensive weapons, Tagovailoa is well aware of the one thing that will satisfy demands.
- Two reportedly arrested after police interview Cowboys CB Kelvin Joseph in homicide investigation (Yahoo Sports) - Dallas police have arrested two men in connection with a fatal shooting that received renewed interest after Dallas Cowboys cornerback Kelvin Joseph was revealed to be involved, according to the Dallas Morning News’ Aria Jones. Tivione English, 21, and Aries Jones, 28, reportedly face a murder charge in the death of Cameron Ray on March 18. Both men hail from Joseph’s hometown of Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
- NFL players try a different training camp: The broadcast booth (New York Times) - NFL broadcasters netted massive contracts this off-season. A league-organized boot camp prepares the players who want to follow their path.
