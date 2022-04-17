2022 Browns DBN Big Board: 16-20 Results, Vote for Slots 21-25

After 109 votes, the 16-20 slots for the Browns’ DBN Big Board are as follows:

16. OT Ikem Ekwonu - 236 total points

17. WR Treylon Burks - 214 total points

18. C Tyler Linderbaum - 121 total points

19. DE/OLB Arnold Ebiketie - 109 total points

20. OT Charles Cross - 109 total points

The breakdown of the votes are as follows:

Cumulative Big Board So Far

1. DE/OLB Aidan Hutchinson

2. WR Garrett Wilson

3. DE/OLB Kayvon Thibodeaux

4. DE/OLB Travon Walker

5. DT Jordan Davis

6. WR Chris Olave

7. S Kyle Hamilton

8. CB Ahmad Gardner

9. OT Evan Neal

10. DT Devonte Wyatt

11. WR Drake London

12. DE/OLB George Karlaftis

13. CB Derek Stingley

14. DE/OLB Jermaine Johnson

15. WR Jameson Williams

Compiling the Big Board: 21-25 Slots

Now it’s time to vote for the players who will be in the 21-25 slots on the Browns’ DBN Big Board. Remember that you are supposed to weigh a combination of talent, need, character, positional value, etc. for each player you vote for in relation to how they would fit with the Browns.

If there are any players you wanted to vote for but who were missing from the list, please let us know in the comments section so we can include them in the next round. Please vote only once.