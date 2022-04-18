- Panthers reportedly have ‘inside track’ to Browns QB Baker Mayfield (Yahoo) “Mayfield, of course, was the No. 1 overall pick in 2018. And that, awkwardly enough, also presents another type of reconciliation that may need to be made between the two sides.”
- Your next Cleveland Browns tailgate could require a $1,000 deposit (19 News) “The team revealed their “premium tailgate” experience on Saturday, a new concept that includes both indoor and outdoor spaces as well as all-inclusive food and beverage.”
- Goodell Prevails Over Anguished Browns Fan in Super Bowl Claims Suit (Yahoo) “NFL commissioner Roger Goodell has been criticized in court over the years, but a federal appeals court agrees with Goodell on one topic...”
- Jadeveon Clowney Expected Back With The Browns: Fans React (The Spun) “ESPN Cleveland’s Tony Grossi expects free agent Jadeveon Clowney to re-sign with the Browns,” one user tweeted.”
- Nick Harris on Becoming Browns Starter: ‘Well, It’s Time’ (Sports Illustrated) “Tretter is considered one of pro football’s elite centers, but the Browns felt it was time to move the eight-year veteran likely because of wear and tear in favor of the healthy, groomed and highly capable Harris.”
Daily Dawg Chow: Browns news (4/18/22)
More of the latest Browns news and notes from around the web in today’s dose of the Daily Dawg Chow.
