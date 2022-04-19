Draft INSIGHT: WR Khalil Shakir

The Browns could possibly draft a pair of receivers in this year’s draft. Shakir would become the starting slot guy in Week 1 if GM Andrew Berry pulls the trigger on this special player and one of the highlighted players in this year’s Senior Bowl. He is currently ranked #96 as the Browns draft in the third round with pick #99.

Shakir is a human highlight reel. Great body control, great hands, 4.43 speed, 6’0, 196 pounds, understands how to use leverage, can find soft spots in zone, two time First Team All-Mountain West and just a quick guy.

Will fit perfectly in the slot which is what the Browns are looking for. No issues going across the field in traffic or running the jet sweep. His greatest negative is he has a very thin build so durability long term is a question.

Specifics:

College: Boise State

Height: 6’-0”

Weight: 196 pounds

40-time: 4.43

Career Receiving Yards: 2,878

Career Touchdowns: 27

Career Receptions: 208

Career Fumbles: 0

Career starts: 39

Positives:

Top level yards after contact

Good straight line speed

Natural pass catcher

Fluid at running jet sweeps

Deep ball threat minute one

Very good hands

First Team All-Mountain West 2020 and 2021

Knows how to beat press corner coverage

Savvy, crisp route runner

Plays fast and confident

Good instincts/location when ball is in the air

Solid body control

Negatives:

Works best in the slot instead of the outside

Small build

Played against lesser competition

One amazing catch then a drop

Lacks initial burst off the line

Downfield blocking needs work

Played mainly in a spread offense in college

Expert Draft Site Analysis

TheDraftNetwork.com

Khalil Shakir is a sufficiently proactive athlete with regards to his initial quickness and long speed. He also shows adequate run-after-catch ability with the ball in his hands. In the passing game, he has sufficient initial quickness off the line of scrimmage. He has some separation quickness at the top of the route. He needs to attack leverage better but shows a good understanding of how to sit down in zones. He has good tracking ability on deep balls and shows hand-eye coordination to secure the catch.