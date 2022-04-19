- Cleveland Browns Under Investigation for Alleged Tanking (Sports Illustrated) “Even though Hue recanted his allegations a short time after they were made, it was important to us and to the integrity of the game to have an independent review of the allegations.“
- Denzel Ward’s new contract with Cleveland Browns makes him highest-paid CB in NFL history (Akron Beacon Journal) “With an average annual salary of $20.1 million in new money, Ward is the highest-paid cornerback in NFL history, slightly topping Los Angeles Rams five-time Pro Bowl cornerback Jalen Ramsey’s $20 million per year.”
- Browns sign DT Sheldon Day, DE Stephen Weatherly, make other roster moves (ClevelandBrowns.com) “Weatherly, originally a seventh-round pick by Minnesota in 2016, is entering his seventh NFL season out of Vanderbilt. He has appeared in 73 career games with the Vikings (2016-19, 2021), Panthers (2020) and Broncos (2021).”
- Cleveland Browns: Rosenhaus seeks free agent deal for D’Ernest Johnson (Dawg Pound Daily) “The rules of NFL free agency are sufficiently complicated that it is still possible he could wind up with nothing at the end of training camp.”
- Myles Garrett Sends Message About Cleveland Sports (Browns Nation) “He has been seen at games this season and played in the NBA Celebrity All-Star Game hosted by Cleveland this year.”
Daily Dawg Chow: Browns news (4/19/22)
More of the latest Browns news and notes from around the web in today’s dose of the Daily Dawg Chow.
