Saturday Dawg Chow: Browns news (4/2/22)

- Dallas decided Amari Cooper wasn’t pulling his weight (al.com) - The Dallas Cowboys decided wide receiver Amari Cooper wasn’t productive enough to take up $22 million of the NFL team’s salary-cap space in the 2022 season, so now the former Alabama All-American is on the Cleveland Browns’ roster. And Browns coach Kevin Stefanski is pleased about that.
- With no first-round pick, Cleveland Browns GM Andrew Berry seeks his next JOK in NFL Draft (Beacon Journal) - The Browns no longer have a first-round pick in this month’s NFL Draft, but they still expect to select a player a little later who will become a significant contributor for them. Instead of going on the clock at 13th overall the night of April 28, the Browns and General Manager Andrew Berry aren’t scheduled to pick until the second round (44th overall) on April 29.
- Deshaun Watson’s 2020 season showed he doesn’t need perfect conditions for success (cleveland.com) - The Texans were 4-12 in 2020. It was quite a fall from back-to-back playoff seasons. They played in 10 games decided by seven points or less that year and won only two. They had no game-winning drives. They had no fourth-quarter comebacks. Yet Deshaun Watson had perhaps his best season in the NFL.
- 8 players to watch in next wave of free agency (clevelandbrowns.com) - Plenty of quality free agents remain on the market and could fit into the Browns’ 2022 plans.
NFL:
- Pro Bowl LB Bobby Wagner reaches five-year deal with Los Angeles Rams (ESPN) - Pro Bowl linebacker Bobby Wagner will be staying in the NFC West next season despite his release by the Seattle Seahawks earlier this month. Wagner agreed to terms on a five-year contract with the Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams, the team announced Thursday.
- Free-agent QB Colin Kaepernick to throw in front of NFL scouts at Michigan spring game (NFL.com) - Colin Kaepernick’s pursuit of an NFL return will continue this weekend in Ann Arbor, Michigan. Kaepernick will hold a throwing exhibition during halftime of the University of Michigan’s spring game on Saturday at Michigan Stadium, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport reported, via the transaction wire.
- Raiders add experience at backup quarterback (Las Vegas Review-Journal) - Just a couple of days after Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels said they weren’t done making moves at quarterback, the club came to terms with veteran Nick Mullens on a one-year contract. Mullens played last year with the Cleveland Browns after spending the first three years of his career with the 49ers.
- Bruce Arians gave the NFL a diversity blueprint it shouldn’t ignore (New York Times) - His tactical retirement plan as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach created an opportunity for Todd Bowles and left a pipeline of experienced Black assistant coaches and coordinators.
Loading comments...