What picks do the Browns have in the 2022 NFL Draft?

The Cleveland Browns paid a high price to acquire quarterback Deshaun Watson beyond the $230 million in guaranteed money.

Cleveland sent its first-round selection in the 2022, 2023 and 2024 NFL Drafts to the Houston Texans, along with a fourth-round selection this year, a third-round selection in 2023, and a fourth-round selection in 2024, in the trade package for Watson.

General manager Andrew Berry also sent a fifth-round pick in this year’s draft and swapped sixth-round selections with the Dallas Cowboys to acquire wide receiver Amari Cooper, and picked up a seventh-round selection this year from the Buffalo Bills in exchange for quarterback Case Keenum.

So even without a first-round selection in his pocket, at least at the moment, when the 2022 NFL Draft opens on April 28 in Las Vegas, Berry still has the following seven selections at his disposal:

2nd Round (No. 44 overall)

3rd Round (No. 78) overall

3rd Round (No. 99 overall)

4th Round (No. 118 overall)

6th Round (No. 202 overall)

7th Round (No. 223 overall)

7th Round (No. 246 overall)

One thing to remember when looking at draft prospects for the Browns is that Berry is very interested in the age of the players he is drafting. In his first two drafts, Berry has selected 15 players and not one has been older than 22, according to cleveland.com.

Going younger in the draft is an asset when the player is due for a second contract as a player would still be in his prime at the end of a second deal.

Unless Berry makes a trade back into the first round, the top wide receivers in the draft class will be off the board when the Browns are on the clock in Round 2, but there are still some solid candidates that should interest the Browns.

Among the wide receivers that could be available on the second day of the draft that fit the age profile, Western Michigan’s Skyy Moore, Georgia’s George Pickens, Alabama’s John Metchie III and Purdue’s David Bell are names to keep an eye on.

Along the defensive line, Oklahoma defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey, Connecticut defensive tackle Travis Jones, Houston defensive tackle Logan Hall, Oklahoma’s Nik Bonitto and USC defensive end Drake Jackson are players that might catch Berry’s fancy.

The first night of the draft might not hold the usual level of excitement for Browns fans, but Berry will still have a lot of work to do in patching some of the holes that remain on the roster.