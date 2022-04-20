- Baker Mayfield Not Expected To Show Up: NFL World Reacts (The Spun) “I feel disrespected,” Mayfield said on the ‘Ya Neva Know’ podcast. “One-hundred percent because I was told one thing and they completely did another. That’s what I’m in the middle of right now. I got my taste of it because I’ve had four different head coaches in four years, a bunch of different coordinators.”
- Deshaun Watson reports for Cleveland Browns’ voluntary offseason program, but Baker Mayfield doesn’t (ESPN) “Last week, Mayfield said the team’s front office wasn’t truthful with him in explaining its offseason plans. Mayfield said he felt “disrespected’’ by the team and was looking forward to reviving his career elsewhere.”
- Report: NFL owners in no rush to help Browns deal Baker Mayfield (Sports Illustrated) “Another option is for the Browns to keep Mayfield and have him play if/when Watson is suspended.”
- NFL says investigation into allegations made by former Cleveland Browns head coach Hue Jackson will conclude soon (CNN) “Former Arizona Cardinals head coach Steve Wilks and longtime NFL assistant coach Ray Horton added themselves to the lawsuit this month against the league, Dolphins, Denver Broncos and New York Giants — and the Cardinals, Tennessee Titans and Houston Texans were added to the suit as part of the amendment as well.”
- Denzel Ward Contract Follows Similar Structure of Browns Extensions, Provides Added Flexibility (Si.com) “The deal follows a similar structure that most of the Browns bigger contracts have, which pays a small amount the first year, then escalates to fit in with the growing salary cap.”
- The Cleveland Browns Made One Mistake (Dan Patrick Show) “If it was simply because he got hurt, then there would be a market for Baker Mayfield...”
Daily Dawg Chow: Browns news (4/20/22)
More of the latest Browns news and notes from around the web in today’s dose of the Daily Dawg Chow.
