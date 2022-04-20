Browns sign WR Javon Wims and DE Isaac Rochell

The Cleveland Browns signed wide receiver Javon Wims and defensive end Isaac Rochell on Wednesday.

The signings continue a week of transactions that have also seen general manager Andrew Berry sign defensive tackle Sheldon Day and defensive end Stephen Weatherly, both free agents, and seen wide receiver Ja’Marcus Bradley and guard Michael Dunn sign their exclusive rights tenders.

We have signed WR Javon Wims and DE Isaac Rochell — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) April 20, 2022

Wims was originally a seventh-round selection by the Chicago Bears in the 2018 NFL Draft. He appeared in 33 games with the Bears over the course of three seasons, catching 28 passes for 266 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

The Bears waived Wims during final roster cutdowns last season and he spent the year on the practice squad of the Las Vegas Raiders.

Rochell was also a seventh-round selection as the Los Angeles Chargers picked him in the 2017 NFL Draft. Rochell spent four seasons with the Chargers, appearing in 51 games with nine starts. He signed with the Indianapolis Colts as a free agent in 2021 and played in 12 games.

All told, Rochell has totaled 86 tackles, nine-and-a-half sacks and an interception.

We have made the following roster moves:

- Re-signed DT Sheldon Day

- Signed DE Stephen Weatherly

- Signed WR Ja'Marcus Bradley and G Michael Dunn to exclusive rights tenders — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) April 18, 2022

Earlier in the week, the Browns announced the signings of Day, Weatherly, Bradley and Dunn.

Day joined the Browns in 2020 as a practice squad member and then played in seven games last season, finishing with 21 tackles and a sack and posting an overall grade of 64.7 from Pro Football Focus, good enough to top Cleveland ’s group of defensive tackles.

Weatherly has spent time with the Minnesota Vikings, Carolina Panthers and Denver Broncos since being a seventh-round selection by the Vikings in 2016. In 73 career games, he has 101 tackles, eight-and-a-half sacks and two forced fumbles.

A former undrafted free agent who signed with the Browns in 2020, Bradley has played in eight games with the Browns. He has nine career receptions for 124 yards and four first downs.

Dunn joined the Browns as a member of the practice squad in 2020. He has played in 20 games with the Browns and made two starts in 2021. He played 128 snaps on offense last season, finishing with a PFF grade of 73.1 as a run blocker and 42.7 in pass protection.