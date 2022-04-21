Draft INSIGHT: S Kerby Joseph

What will the Browns safety room look like this year?

M.J. Stewart was allowed to sign away in free agency. Grant Delpit has some tackling issues but is a very good cover man. Ronnie Harrison remains an unrestricted free agent and can seek a deal with any club. John Johnson is still under contract and a seasoned veteran. Nate Meadors inked a reserves/futures contract in January after spending time on the practice squad last year. Richard LeCounte completed his rookie season as a special teams demon and was able to see the field towards the end of the season.

Experience at the safety position usually takes a bit more mentoring than with other positions. Joseph is a great cover man who doubles as an active ballhawk but he’s not really an in-the-box option.

Joseph had an incredible year in 2021 where he developed into one of the nation’s best safeties. The Browns have two third round picks to which Joseph should be available with pick #99. He is ranked at #100.

Specifics:

College: Illinois

Height: 6’-1”

Weight: 203 pounds

40-time: 4.5

Career Tackles: 116

Career Forced Fumbles: 1

Career Sacks: 1

Career Pass Defenses: 20

Career Interceptions: 1

Career Tackles for Loss: 2

Career starts: 12

Positives:

Ballhawk bests describes him

Able to close quickly

Good ball instincts

Elite run defender

Great hitter with good strength and wraps up

Reads and reacts with discipline

Versatile as a blitzer

Talented mirror-and-match technique vs. early release

Natural athlete in coverage

Physical player

Wowed at the Senior Bowl

First Team All-Big 10 2021

2021 was a breakout year

Negatives:

Only one great season

Just decent speed

Good not great athlete

Limited starts in a tough conference

Response to cross-face routes are inconsistent

Needs to get stronger

Covering the deep zone a concern

Expert Draft Site Analysis

NFLDraftBuzz.com

A year ago Kerby Jospeh wasn’t even been talked about as a player who was going to be drafted - it’s a notably different position now where the debate is - just how high will he go? We think he’s done enough to be selected in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft and has the ability to start as a rookie. Joseph had an incredible 2021 season where he put numbers placing at the elite category of all DB’s in college football. There’s no doubting Joseph’s skills on the field — he can cover like a shutdown corner while playing the run in the box like a linebacker, he has however only had one elite season under his belt and his previous seasons were underwhelming due to him being given only two starts.