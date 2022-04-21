2022 NFL Mock Draft: Picks 9-16 by the DBN Community

The first eight picks of the 2022 DBN Community NFL Mock Draft are in the books, so let’s continue on to picks 9-16.

No. 9 - Seahawks - Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State

The selection and write-up were made by Thomas Moore:

“The Seahawks will be tempted to go for Oregon defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux here, but they will stay with the less-flashy option and select offensive tackle Charles Cross from Mississippi State.

The Seahawks currently have just three tackles under contract on the roster, so potentially locking down the left tackle position for the next decade is an idea that they simply can’t pass up. There are some questions about Cross’ run-blocking skills, but protecting the quarterback - even if it just Drew Lock or Geno Smith - is an important skill to have and one that Seattle is in need of acquiring.”

No. 10 - Jets - Kayvon Thibodeaux, Edge, Oregon

The selection and write-up were made by Rjmack21:

“The Jets addressed their WR need at Number 4, so I’m taking by far the best player available. The Jets defense was horrid last year and continuing to add talent in the trenches is a must. Carl Lawson is coming back from a touch Achilles injury, but if he can return to form this would create a powerful 1-2 punch on the edges. This is a step towards building the ‘Fearsome Foursome’ Saleh needs for his scheme to be successful. The Jets get a player who will tilt the field on defense and is a steal at #10.”

No. 11 - Commanders - Derek Stingley Jr, CB, LSU

The selection and write-up were made by Robo Dawg:

“Derek Stingley Jr. may be a steal for the Commanders at #11. Arguably the most talented CB in the draft, he falls due to Lisfranc injury last year and inconsistency during the Covid season the year prior. Coming out of his 2019 freshman season, he looked like a Top 5 pick.

Derek has all of the traits you want to see from an elite CB - fast with burst, good size and extremely fluid at the hips. The Commanders need to CB talent and will find themselves lucky to land Stingley at #11.”

No. 12 - Vikings - Trent McDuffie, CB, Washington

The selection and write-up were made by Mudville:

“With the draft playing out this way so far, I would look to trade back a couple of picks. The Vikings defense was terrible last year, ranking 30th in yards per game allowed at 383.6. They were equally horrible against the pass (28th) and the run (26th). The Vikings signed defensive tackle Harrison Phillips, edge rusher Za’Darius Smith, and linebacker Jordan Hicks as free agents; and Danielle Hunter should be healthy to contribute to a pass rush which ranked second in sacks last season (51).

The Vikings are taking something akin to the Andrew Berry approach of signing a lot of one-year deals. They resigned Patrick Peterson and Chandon Sullivan from Green Bay at one-year deals. They also signed Nate Hairston and Tye Smith for depth in the secondary at one-year deals as well. Peterson can help mentor McDuffie who had an outstanding season last year. He only allowed 16 completions (with six passes defended) on 36 targets for 111 yards without yielding a TD. He plays with solid technique, is versatile, and should be able to improve the Viking’s defense in both the near and long term.”

No. 13 - Texans - Jamison Williams, WR, Alabama

The selection and write-up were made by yman1020:

“With the Texans 2nd first round pick they select a high end WR with huge upside. Yes they have positions of need almost everywhere so what is the best way to allocate 1st round draft resources? It should seem obvious that at this point in the Houston rebuild, signing top rate Free Agents isn’t likely (I don’t count Cooks cause he was already there) The contracts that are being handed out are starting to show the relative value monetarily of each position more clearly on an NFL team.

In my opinion, QB>WR>ED>OT>DB>DL>S>TE>RB>IOL. Using that pay scale it seems financially advantageous to draft players in the first round based on how much it would cost to sign that player on the open market. Since everyone has the same amount of cap, the team is able to sign more/better players because the positions of need remaining after the draft are cheaper league wide. All teams have to rob Peter to pay Paul for salary cap purposes. For example; If I draft Karlaftis or Wyatt or Davis maybe ill have enough money to sign WR Dwayne Bowe. (im sure some of you remember). Versus drafting Williamson and still have enough for say DT Akiem Hicks.

Now on the flip side of this, it suggests that they should draft a QB. However according to all reports the Texans like Mills. And this does not appear to be smoke. They could have had Baker for nothing more than salary and they still balked. So they’re sticking with Mills for at least this year and to be honest I like Mills too. So IMO QB is not in play for the Texans. This team played us hard and I remember watching that game and leaving with a bad taste, yes Baker got hurt but even before that I was surprised at the fight they put up against us. With the amount of draft capital the Texans have, If Mills can solidify the position, it won’t take long for this team to start making real noise. The Texans are not winning a Super Bowl next year so they can wait for him to recover from his ACL. If Williams pans out, he’s the next coming of Randy Moss in my opinion.”

No. 14 - Ravens - George Karlaftis, EDGE, Purdue

The selection and write-up were made by Judge Roy Fluke:

“Eric DeCosta was Ozzie’s assistant GM for 8 years before he took over the helm. The Ravens with John Harbaugh just seem to be one of those rare teams that can draft and develop talent, year after year. This year they take Karlaftis who can play with his hands in the dirt or stand and is the perfect fit in their 3-4. He’s tough as nails and fits the culture. He can team up with last years #1 pick, Oweh and the beat goes on for them.”

No. 15 - Eagles - Jordan Davis, DL, Georgia

The selection and write-up were made by StefanKnee:

“The Eagles need to strengthen their defense, especially on the defensive line and Jordan Davis is a perfect fit.

Davis is the consensus best run stopper in the draft and has freakish athletic abilities that could allow him to apply pressure on the QB from the middle. He should be a keeper on the Eagles for years, like Fletcher Cox has been.

Fletcher Cox re-signed for one year but at a hefty price tag. Even though he is effective, he is on the wrong side of 30 and well past his better, dominant years. This is probably his last year in Philly, so this is a great opportunity for Davis to learn and get mentored by a solid veteran like Cox. Hargrave, who had a great first half last season before tailing off in the 2nd half is also a FA after this season. So taking advantage of drafting a blue-chip prospect like Davis here will help the Eagles to maintain a solid front for years.”

No. 16 - Saints - Jermaine Johnson, DE, Florida State

The selection and write-up were made by fjblessi:

“With two picks in the first round the Saints really need to fill holes at OT and WR. However the top WR’s are all gone and while Trevor Penning has serious potential he is a small school player that has not been tested consistently. While tempted to take one of the QB’s still on the board to develop for the future as I am not sold on Jameis Winston as the long term solution there was another talented player still on the board that caught my eye. With the 16th pick in the 2022 NFL Draft the New Orleans Saints select Jermaine Johnson, Defensive End from Florida State.

Johnson is a versatile player that many draft pundits rated as being in the top 10 of this draft. At 6’4” tall and 260 pounds with 34” arms he has the size to play defensive end and with his 4.58 speed is equally adept at dropping into coverage. Johnson has played both outside linebacker as well as defensive end making him a flexible player that can allow a defense to change looks without changing personnel. Johnson’s athleticism can be seen in his ability to bend when rushing the passer and his strength shows up when overpowering tight ends and running backs. Johnson still needs to work on improving his technique, but his motor and athletic traits should allow him to thrive at the NFL level.”

Up next will be the 17-24 picks in the 2022 DBN Community Mock Draft.