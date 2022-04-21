- Deshaun Watson ‘being embraced by his new teammates’; Denzel Ward trusts Browns know what they’re doing (Cleveland.com) “Stefanski declined to say if Watson specifically addressed his teammates about his legal woes but “I will tell you, he’s done a nice job of being around the guys.”
- Cleveland Browns sign DE Isaac Rochell, as well as another wide receiver (Sports Illustrated) “Wims spent 2018-2020 with the Chicago Bears, where he was drafted in the seventh round during the 2018 NFL Draft.”
- Cleveland Browns cornerback Denzel Ward strengthens local ties with contract extension (Yahoo) “Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said Ward, the team’s NFL Walter Payton Man of the Year, is the type of player the organization wants.”
- Miami University legend, former Cleveland Browns linebacker, Bob Babich dies at 74 (Akron Beacon Journal) “Following his time at Miami, Babich was a first round pick of the San Diego Chargers in 1969. He played for the Chargers from 1970-72 and the Cleveland Browns from 1973-78.”
- Browns constructing new regeneration area to improve player training and recovery (clevelandbrowns.com) “The space, which will replace the team weight room next to the fieldhouse, will include five pieces of high-tech equipment, a yoga room, fuel bar, lab area and new office spaces for the Browns’ performance and training staff”
- Why Kareem Hunt Will Have A Career Year In 2022 (YouTube) Quincy Carrier lays out his case as to why it’s possible Kareem Hunt could have a bigger year than Nick Chubb.
- Cleveland Browns Immediately Get Roasted After Unveiling Ridiculously Expensive ‘Premium Tailgate’ (brobible) “As the Browns try to figure itself out on the field, its fans remain as passionate as ever. Although they may not touch the craziness of tailgates in Buffalo, tailgates in Cleveland are incredibly rowdy”
Daily Dawg Chow: Browns news (4/21/22)
More of the latest Browns news and notes from around the web in today’s dose of the Daily Dawg Chow.
