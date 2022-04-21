2022 Browns DBN Big Board: 21-25 Results, Vote for Slots 26-30

After 98 votes, the 21-25 slots for the Browns’ DBN Big Board are as follows:

21. WR Jahan Dotson - 155 total points

22. WR George Pickens - 144 total points

23. DT Travis Jones - 136 total points

24. DE/OLB David Ojabo - 117 total points

25. DE/OLB Logan Hall - 106 total points

The breakdown of the votes are as follows:

Cumulative Big Board So Far

1. DE/OLB Aidan Hutchinson

2. WR Garrett Wilson

3. DE/OLB Kayvon Thibodeaux

4. DE/OLB Travon Walker

5. DT Jordan Davis

6. WR Chris Olave

7. S Kyle Hamilton

8. CB Ahmad Gardner

9. OT Evan Neal

10. DT Devonte Wyatt

11. WR Drake London

12. DE/OLB George Karlaftis

13. CB Derek Stingley

14. DE/OLB Jermaine Johnson

15. WR Jameson Williams

16. OT Ikem Ekwonu

17. WR Treylon Burks

18. C Tyler Linderbaum

19. DE/OLB Arnold Ebiketie

20. OT Charles Cross

21. WR Jahan Dotson

22. WR George Pickens

23. DT Travis Jones

24. DE/OLB David Ojabo

25. DE/OLB Logan Hall

Compiling the Big Board: 26-30 Slots

Now it’s time to vote for the players who will be in the 26-30 slots on the Browns’ DBN Big Board. Remember that you are supposed to weigh a combination of talent, need, character, positional value, etc. for each player you vote for in relation to how they would fit with the Browns.

If there are any players you wanted to vote for but who were missing from the list, please let us know in the comments section so we can include them in the next round. Please vote only once.