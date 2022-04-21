Browns schedule release set for May 12

Cleveland Browns fans will be able to start making their fall plans as the NFL will release the full 2022 schedule on May 12.

The league will release the regular-season schedule beginning at 8 p.m. during a televised special on the NFL Network, NFL.com and the NFL app, while teams are permitted to announce their first home game that same day at 6 p.m.

2022 NFL Schedule powered by @awscloud to be released on Thursday, May 12https://t.co/5WjSVeCCk8 — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) April 21, 2022

Not content to contain all this to just one night, the NFL will also:

Reveal the matchup for the first Thursday night game on Amazon Prime, which will take place in Week 2, during the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft on April 28

The slate of five international games on May 4. Those games will take place in Munich (featuring the Tampa Bay Buccaneers), London (Green Bay Packers, Jacksonville Jaguars and New Orleans Saints) and Mexico City (Arizona Cardinals)

“Select” game during the week of May 9

As it relates to the Browns, the team seemed destined for a solid slate of 1 p.m. games, along with a token primetime game, for the upcoming season as they are coming off a disappointing 8-9 record in 2021.

But with the addition of quarterback Deshaun Watson and wide receiver Amari Cooper to the offense, a defense that will be looking to build off a solid finish to last season, and a lineup of attractive opponents, Cleveland could be back in the mix for some national games in late-Sunday afternoon spot or primetime.

The 2022 home schedule includes:

The 2022 road schedule includes:

In addition to the divisional games, the home tilts against the Chargers and Buccaneers, and the road game against the Bills, would appear to be candidates for a primetime or national spot. And if Cleveland ends up trading quarterback Baker Mayfield to the Carolina Panthers in time, the hype around that matchup may prove interesting enough to claim at least a Thursday night spot.

Individual game tickets will go on sale once each game is announced, according to NFL.com.