Browns schedule release set for May 12

NFL will start announcing the full 2022 schedule during the NFL Draft, culminating with a primetime special on May 12.

By Thomas Moore
NFL: Houston Texans at Cleveland Browns Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Cleveland Browns fans will be able to start making their fall plans as the NFL will release the full 2022 schedule on May 12.

The league will release the regular-season schedule beginning at 8 p.m. during a televised special on the NFL Network, NFL.com and the NFL app, while teams are permitted to announce their first home game that same day at 6 p.m.

Not content to contain all this to just one night, the NFL will also:

As it relates to the Browns, the team seemed destined for a solid slate of 1 p.m. games, along with a token primetime game, for the upcoming season as they are coming off a disappointing 8-9 record in 2021.

But with the addition of quarterback Deshaun Watson and wide receiver Amari Cooper to the offense, a defense that will be looking to build off a solid finish to last season, and a lineup of attractive opponents, Cleveland could be back in the mix for some national games in late-Sunday afternoon spot or primetime.

The 2022 home schedule includes:

The 2022 road schedule includes:

In addition to the divisional games, the home tilts against the Chargers and Buccaneers, and the road game against the Bills, would appear to be candidates for a primetime or national spot. And if Cleveland ends up trading quarterback Baker Mayfield to the Carolina Panthers in time, the hype around that matchup may prove interesting enough to claim at least a Thursday night spot.

Individual game tickets will go on sale once each game is announced, according to NFL.com.

