- Amari Cooper cherishing ‘responsibility’ to become Browns’ offensive leader (clevelandbrowns.com) ““It feels like being drafted all over again,” Cooper said Wednesday at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. “It’s cool getting to know new people, getting in a new environment and getting to explore a different part of the country I’ve never been to.”
- Deshaun Watson and Myles Garrett planning team-building trips, NFL schedules released May 12: Browns takeaways (cleveland.com) “With Garrett welcoming Watson and collaborating with him on team unity, it bodes well for the season. In previous years, Mayfield hosted what came to be referred to as “Camp Mayfields” in his hometown of Austin, Texas, but it was for the offensive players only.”
- Should The Browns Inquire About Deebo Samuel? (Browns Nation) “Cleveland has been mentioned as the favorite to land Samuel’s services by at least one betting site.”
- Cleveland Browns sign former Georgia WR (UGA Wire) “Wims played in 33 games for the Bears (seven starts) and caught 28 passes for 266 yards and two touchdowns before being waved before the 2020 season.”
- What the Browns are getting in Stephen Weatherly (Browns Wire) “Weatherly spent the end of last season with the Denver Broncos, but the majority of his NFL career was spent with Minnesota from 2016 to 2019 and again for the first portion of the 2021 season”
- How Resigning Jarvis Landry Can Change the Browns’ Draft (YouTube) Quincy Carrier delves into the various draft possibilities and preferred strategies.
Daily Dawg Chow: Browns news (4/22/22)
More of the latest Browns news and notes from around the web in today’s dose of the Daily Dawg Chow.
