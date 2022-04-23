Draft INSIGHT: DE Kingsley Enagbare

Enagbare improved tremendously as a pass rusher his junior year and then parlayed that into an impressive year as a senior in which he had 44 tackles, two batted passes plus 4.5 sacks. Between he two seasons he added strength and bulk.

He shined at this year’s Reese’s Senior Bowl. The Browns have the #118 pick in Round 4 which is where Enagbare should be waiting to hear his name called.

Specifics:

College: South Carolina

Height: 6’-43”

Weight: 261 pounds

40-time: 4.87

Career Tackles: 121

Career Forced Fumbles: 3

Career Sacks: 15

Career Tackles for Loss: 24

Career starts: 28

Positives:

Athleticism with versatility

Impressive pass rushing qualities

Blend of size and speed

Quickness a huge plus

Competitive toughness

Danger at point of attack

Hard hitter

First Team All-SEC 2020

Relentless motor

Consistent hustler and fast

Excellent explosion

Gets after the quarterback

Negatives:

Needs to get off the snap quicker

Improve his timing

Bend issues

Injury concerns

Limited run stoppage skills

Improve hand usage

Lateral speed improvement needed

Expert Draft Site Analysis

TheFalcoholic.com

South Carolina edge rusher Kinglsey Enagbare is a long, explosive, and nasty player. His game is very well-rounded, with enough speed and bend to threaten the outside and enough power to push back offensive linemen with his bull rush. He’s got a thick build at 6’4, 265, and his long arms give him a good frame for attacking opponents. Enagbare pairs his athletic traits with a nasty, tenacious on-field demeanor that is sure to excite NFL teams. He also had a standout performance at the Senior Bowl as one of the most consistently disruptive edge rushers in a very talented group.