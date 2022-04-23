Draft INSIGHT: DE Kingsley Enagbare

Enagbare improved tremendously as a pass rusher his junior year and then parlayed that into an impressive year as a senior in which he had 44 tackles, two batted passes plus 4.5 sacks. Between he two seasons he added strength and bulk.
He shined at this year’s Reese’s Senior Bowl. The Browns have the #118 pick in Round 4 which is where Enagbare should be waiting to hear his name called.
Specifics:
College: South Carolina
Height: 6’-43”
Weight: 261 pounds
40-time: 4.87
Career Tackles: 121
Career Forced Fumbles: 3
Career Sacks: 15
Career Tackles for Loss: 24
Career starts: 28
Positives:
- Athleticism with versatility
- Impressive pass rushing qualities
- Blend of size and speed
- Quickness a huge plus
- Competitive toughness
- Danger at point of attack
- Hard hitter
- First Team All-SEC 2020
- Relentless motor
- Consistent hustler and fast
- Excellent explosion
- Gets after the quarterback
Negatives:
- Needs to get off the snap quicker
- Improve his timing
- Bend issues
- Injury concerns
- Limited run stoppage skills
- Improve hand usage
- Lateral speed improvement needed
Expert Draft Site Analysis
TheFalcoholic.com
South Carolina edge rusher Kinglsey Enagbare is a long, explosive, and nasty player. His game is very well-rounded, with enough speed and bend to threaten the outside and enough power to push back offensive linemen with his bull rush. He’s got a thick build at 6’4, 265, and his long arms give him a good frame for attacking opponents. Enagbare pairs his athletic traits with a nasty, tenacious on-field demeanor that is sure to excite NFL teams. He also had a standout performance at the Senior Bowl as one of the most consistently disruptive edge rushers in a very talented group.
