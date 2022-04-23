2022 NFL Mock Draft: Picks 17-24 by the DBN Community

The first eight picks of the 2022 DBN Community NFL Mock Draft are in the books, as are picks 9-16, so let’s continue on to picks 17-24.

No. 17 - Chargers - Trevor Penning, OT, Northern Iowa

The selection and write-up were made by Crawford_T:

“The Chargers spent much of their time in free agency shoring up their defense; adding JC Jackson in the secondary and Sebastian Joseph-Day and Khalil Mack in the front 7. These moves allow them to look for some help for their star QB in the draft.

While another WR to pair with Williams and Allen is definitely an option with this pick, they ultimately decide on tackle Trevor Penning to help protect Herbert and improve their run blocking instead. They will play him at Right Tackle, replacing the cut Bryan Bulaga, and as Penning has the size, strength, athleticism, and the aggressiveness, desired for that position. He is a little rough around the edges but the Chargers will trust the coaching staff that made Rashawn Slater into a star last season to get him ready.”

No. 18 - Eagles - Nakobe Dean, LB, Georgia

The selection and write-up were made by StefanKnee:

“Like the Eagles first 1st round pick, I go defense here. Eagles biggest need is secondary and as with the 1st pick, the top 3 CBs are gone and no safeties left are worth grabbing in the top 20. So after addressing the DL interior with a solid pick at 15, I decided to select one of the top 2 blue-chip LBs in this draft class.

Dean has fantastic athletic abilities, hard hitting, makes great reads, and outstanding side-line to side-line coverage. He can be utilized to blitz from the middle, cover RBs out of the backfield and match up with TEs. He is also the Dick Butkus Award winner and SEC Defensive Player of the Year.

The only knock on Dean is that he is considered a little undersized but that is easily offset considering he is very football smart, anticipates plays well and is a leader. By being smart and ability to think on his feet with leadership qualities will make him a very good future quarterback of the defense.

Along with the additions of Kizer White and Reddick, who also offers rushing abilities from the edge, helps make the Eagles have one of the better LB corps in the league. Then add in the Davis pick for the line interior will make the Eagles defense tough to play against. The Eagles can address secondary and find value on Day 2.

By acquiring Dean could have a similar positive impact for the Eagles like Micah Parsons did for the Cowboys defense and JOK with the Browns last year.”

No. 19 - Saints - Chris Olave, WR, Ohio State

The selection and write-up were made by TheCannonGoesBOOM:

“Last year’s DBN Community Mock Draft’s Saints pick, Greg Newsome II, went on to actually be selected by the Browns. Will history repeat itself? Doubtful but ya never know.

Given how weak this QB class is and how Jameis Winston did just enough last year to merit one last chance as a starter, we’re going to focus elsewhere.

Instead we select Ohio State’s WR Chris Olave.

It was a tough call between Olave and Drake London. The latter has superior height and strength, but Olave has top-end speed and route running crispness that gives him the edge. As OSU’s fans can attest to, he brings a motor, polish, professionalism and mental makeup to be a pro. If Michael Thomas can return to form and Olave lives up to this selection, Saints will have a lethal receiving tandem for years to come.”

No. 20 - Steelers - Desmond Ridder, QB, Cincinnati

The selection and write-up were made by bo154033:

“The Steelers rarely draft much lower than 20th where they are currently slotted this year so, it doesn’t make much sense to kick the can down the road on the drafting their QB of the future. Ideally they’d be able to stay pat and get Malik Willis in this spot but, since he is gone they take the next best QB in Ridder.

As far as fit, Ridder checks all the boxes from a leadership/personality stand point while still possessing great athleticism and arm talent. Also, playing at Cincinnati he’s used to the weather conditions of the division. Ridder like all the QBs in this year has some warts and will need need to improve his consistency from play to play. Mike Tomlin stated earlier in the offseason that he wanted mobility from his QB and I could see Ridder overtaking the job from retread Trubisky mid-season.”

No. 21 - Patriots - Devin Lloyd, LB, Utah

The selection and write-up were made by Lodi Guy:

“Based on their history alone, the Patriot’s will be strong candidates to trade down from this slot. With several positions of need on both sides of the ball, trading down would allow them to maximize value and collect a handful of high-quality prospects. But as we proceed with this selection, let’s look at two things that are for certain for the Patriots...

First, they need to ensure Mac Jones is well-protected as he heads into his sophomore season. Already hindered by an extensive offensive coaching turnover with a mass exodus to Vegas, Jones will require consistent reliability in his line to maintain composure in the pocket. What is interesting is the Patriots do have talent along the line, but it’s the reliability of those players that’s been lacking. If both offensive tackles Isaiah Wynn and Trent Brown could stay healthy and played with consistency, the Patriots would have a top-10 tackle duo. Guard is the more immediate concern after Ted Karras signed with the Bengals and Shaq Mason was traded to the Bucs.

Second, the Patriots need numerous upgrades on defense to prevent high-powered offenses from scoring at will, as evidenced by the 47-point drubbing by Buffalo in last season’s Wild Card game. As part of their overhaul, the Patriots allowed CB’s Stephen Gilmore and J.C. Jackson to move on, while also not committing to LB’s Kyle Van Noy, Jamie Collins or Donte Hightower. The Patriots are very much in need of a No. 1 corner as well as a versatile three-down linebacker who can be a force in both the running and passing game.

With a handful of great prospects still available at positions of need, the Patriots elect to select their future quarterback for the defense, LB Devin Lloyd from Utah.Lloyd sports a long, compact frame with promising mobility which allows him to maximize range in the backfield, while still retaining the size and strength to line up at the line with explosive force. He can shed blocks, seal off running lanes, extend to disrupt passes, and has sideline-to-sideline range with an explosive burst to close gaps. His physical traits are only further improved upon with his exceptional football IQ. He is a smart, instinctive player who leads defenses with stellar communications, exceptional pre-snap play recognition, alignment management, and mid-play adaptability. He can line up at Mike, OLB, EDGE or even in the slot on occasion. He is a high-floor/high-ceiling prospect with the ability to play as a 3-4 ILB, or a WILL in the 4-3. This selection gives Coach Belichick a player that will enhance the utilization of incorporating multiple defensive packages for effective half-time adjustments. Devin Lloyd will be a leader and a difference maker on day one.”

No. 22 - Packers - Treylon Burks, WR, Arkansas

The selection and write-up were made by pgill87:

“The Packers finally drafted Rogers, a WR in the first round. Looking at the WRs left, Burks is the best option for what the Packers are trying to accomplish in the next couple of years, win a Super Bowl. He is being compared to Debbo Samuels with how creative you can be using him in a team offense and Aaron Rodgers wouldn’t mind having a big body WR who can take over for the departing Davante Adams. Burks has NFL draft label as boom or bust pick and with who knows how long Rodgers is going to play for, Packers meant as well to gamble on Burks.”

No. 23 - Cardinals - Devonte Wyatt, DT, Georgia

The selection and write-up were made by brianberniebaker:

“The Cardinals have JJ Watt and Zach Allen on the edge, and need interior defensive line help. I feel that the Cardinals are better on offense then they are on defense at this point. I have Devonte Wyatt as my #1 DT and highest rated defender left on my board. He is huge and can clog up the middle of the field. He is an explosive athlete, has pass rushing abilities, and was dominant at the Senior Bowl.”

No. 24 - Cowboys - Kenyon Green, OL, Texas A&M

The selection and write-up were made by StefanKnee:

“The Cowboys OL is in dire need of an upgrade everywhere except right guard. The Cowboys lost longtime starter L’ael Collins and former 2nd round pick Connor Williams in FA this offseason. The prior season, the Cowboys lost a solid center and former 1st round center Travis Frederick prematurely due to health reasons. Tyron Smith is yet another year older, past his prime, but can still be effective when healthy, but misses significant time due to injuries.

Last season, the OL struggled against good, prepared defenses such as the Chiefs, Broncos, Patriots, 49ers in playoffs. When injuries occurred, the lack of quality depth really showed the struggles of the OL inability to to establish a consistent running game, protect the QB and basically made the offense completely inept and ineffective. The Cowboys saving grace was playing in a very weak division and against enough poor teams to win some blow-outs.

The front offense has neglected to maintain the OL over the recent years and now it shows. If the guard and tackle positions weren’t in such poor shape, then center Tyler Linderbaum would be the ideal, perfect pick here. He would be the ultimate replacement for Frederick that the Cowboys truly miss. There is not a true tackle to pick here without reaching.

Green, however, is one of the best guards in the draft. He is an excellent run blocker who has elite strength and quickness for someone his size and can play with a nasty streak which you like to see in lineman. He is known to have a solid character and strong work ethic which the Cowboys need more of. He has played and could play anywhere on the OL except center which is another plus for him being taken here. Green would play left guard next to tackle Tyron Smith and Zack Martin, one of the already better established guards in the league, powers the right guard position.”

Up next will be the 25-32 picks in the 2022 DBN Community Mock Draft, followed by the Browns’ picks in rounds 2-3.