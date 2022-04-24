Sunday Dawg Chow: Browns news (4/24/22)

- Love you guys, too’: Baker Mayfield thanks OU football family during emotional statue ceremony (The Oklahoman) - Smoke filled the southeast tunnel at Gaylord Family — Oklahoma Memorial Stadium and Baker Mayfield emerged to a roar worthy of a rock star from the 75,000-plus who packed into the stadium for the OU football spring game on Saturday. This time, Mayfield’s stride was more deliberate, walking to midfield where he watched the dedication of his statue in Heisman Park across the street from the stadium.
- Jarvis Landry, Jadeveon Clowney unlikely to return with Mayfield, Deshaun Watson adds ‘desirability’ (Browns Wire) - According to Albert Breer, neither Jadeveon Clowney or Jarvis Landry would have an interest in returning to the Browns if Baker Mayfield was still the team’s starting quarterback.
- Andrew Berry won’t speculate on when Baker Mayfield trade could happen, if he’ll be on roster after draft (Browns Zone) - Much of the outside attention on the Browns involves when and to whom quarterback Baker Mayfield will be traded. Cleveland general manager Andrew Berry insisted Friday that’s not his focus.
- Myles Garrett appears to lobby Jadeveon Clowney on social media (Beacon Journal) - Browns defensive end Myles Garrett sent a none-too-subtle message to former teammate Jadeveon Clowney when he posted a picture of the duo on Instagram Friday. In the post, Garrett and Clowney appear to slap hands in congratulations. On the photo: the words “job not finished.”
NFL:
- Giants listening to Kadarius Toney trade offers, trade unlikely (New York Post) - Every team makes mistakes in an NFL draft. Most teams find it difficult to admit huge blunders and move on. This current Giants regime did not select Kadarius Toney in the first round last year. Now, reports say, the new group will at least explore moving on from the enigmatic wide receiver.
- NFL will play two afternoon games and a prime-time contest on Christmas Day for 1st time (ESPN) - The NFL will capitalize on Christmas Day falling on a Sunday. The league will have three games on Dec. 25 for the first time: two in the afternoon on CBS and Fox, followed by a prime-time contest on NBC. NFL vice president of broadcasting Mike North revealed the tripleheader on a podcast hosted by WGR radio host and Buffalo Bills sideline reporter Sal Capaccio.
- GM Brett Veach: Chiefs are ‘wired to go after it’ despite Tyreek Hill trade (NFL.com) - The AFC arms race remains a prevailing storyline of the offseason less than a week away from the 2022 NFL Draft. The Broncos, Raiders and Chargers have all added blockbuster names, hoping to stake their claims to the divisional throne. But what of the Chiefs, the reigning AFC West champions for six years running? The biggest names-on-the-move attached to Kansas City — receiver Tyreek Hill and safety Tyrann Mathieu — have been departures. Such losses might reasonably diminish expectations for fans or pundits considering the barrage of divisional acquisitions. Just don’t count Chiefs general manager Brett Veach among the masses expecting anything less than business as usual.
- NFL Draft biggest blunders: Fabian Washington over Aaron Rodgers and other terrible misses in recent history (CBS Sports) - These teams, especially the Raiders multiple times, probably wish they had a do-over.
Loading comments...