Draft INSIGHT: TE Cole Turner

Cleveland’s starting tight end David Njoku was tagged this year. Will he be signed to a long-term deal next season? His backup, Harrison Bryant has shown strides in becoming a threat in the passing game. Both are good blockers.

Behind them are Stephen Carlson, Miller Forristall and Nick Guggermos. A young buck may be needed to add to the tight end room. Turner would be available when the Browns pick at Number 118 in the fourth round. To date he has never fumbled in a live game.

Turner could become a starting tight end very soon and will be an impact player. Elite length and has impressive overall athleticism with great hands.

Specifics:

College: Nevada

Height: 6’-6”

Weight: 249 pounds

40-time: 4.76

Career Receiving Yards: 1,370

Career Touchdowns: 20

Career Receptions: 117

Career Fumbles: 0

Career starts: 26

Positives:

Top level athletic ability

Very good football IQ

Fantastic, deceptive speed

Good yardage after the catch

Smooth body control

Very good hands

Second Team All-Mountain West Conference 2021

First Team All-Mountain West Conference 2020

Great leaping abilities

Impressive physical physicality

Elite pass blocker

Legitimate Red Zone threat

Big play ability

Negatives:

Sufficient run blocker

Lanky frame

Takes a while to get up to top speed

Overwhelmed by stronger defenders

Weak lower body

Downfield blocking needs work

Route tree will need to be increased

Expert Draft Site Analysis

TheDraftNetwork.com

Cole Turner is a senior all-conference performer who aligns at tight end for the Wolfpack’s air raid offense. Because of their passing attack, he often aligns flexed out as a No. 3 receiver in 10-personnel and empty sets. He is a good athlete with good straight-line speed, body control, and agility as a pass-catcher. In the run game, he displays toughness and physicality to hold the point of attack. He’s a taller player, so winning the leverage battle may be an issue for him in-line. In the passing game, he is very good. He is effective when flexed out and displays the physical toughness to make catches when contact is imminent. He is a natural hands-catcher who typically keeps the ball away from his frame.