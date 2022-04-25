- Cleveland Browns: Amari Cooper is already impacting the community (Dawg Pound Daily) “The Browns made a trade with the Cowboys for Cooper back on March 12, the first of many big moves by Cleveland this offseason. The Browns sent a 2022 fifth-round pick and a sixth-round pick to Dallas in exchange for Cooper and a sixth-round pick.”
- 3 Cleveland Browns players who could change position in 2022 (Factory Of Sadness) “Yet, we’d be remiss if we didn’t point out that David Njoku would’ve been a prime candidate to move from tight end to receiver, had Austin Hooper not been cut.”
- Watch: Building the Browns 2022 - New Additions (Clevelandbrowns.com) “The latest edition of “Building the Browns” is now available at ClevelandBrowns.com and the Browns’ official YouTube channel”
- Browns Surprise Denzel Ward With Emotional Tribute (Browns Nation) “His community service efforts are the reason the Browns selected him as the 2021 Walter Payton Man of the Year.”
- Myles Garrett lobbies for Jadeveon Clowney, Denzel Ward gets same base salary as Deshaun Watson: Browns Takeaways (Cleveland.com) “It can sometimes take Garrett a while to warm up to a newcomer, but not so with Clowney.”
Daily Dawg Chow: Browns news (4/25/22)
More of the latest Browns news and notes from around the web in today’s dose of the Daily Dawg Chow.
