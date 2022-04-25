2022 Browns DBN Big Board: 26-30 Results, Vote for Slots 31-35

After 95 votes, the 26-30 slots for the Browns’ DBN Big Board are as follows:
26. WR Skyy Moore - 142 total points
27. DT Perrion Winfrey - 141 total points
28. DE/OLB Boye Mafe - 136 total points
29. LB Devin Lloyd - 136 total points
30. LB Nakobe Dean - 128 total points
The breakdown of the votes are as follows:
Cumulative Big Board So Far
1. DE/OLB Aidan Hutchinson
2. WR Garrett Wilson
3. DE/OLB Kayvon Thibodeaux
4. DE/OLB Travon Walker
5. DT Jordan Davis
6. WR Chris Olave
7. S Kyle Hamilton
8. CB Ahmad Gardner
9. OT Evan Neal
10. DT Devonte Wyatt
11. WR Drake London
12. DE/OLB George Karlaftis
13. CB Derek Stingley
14. DE/OLB Jermaine Johnson
15. WR Jameson Williams
16. OT Ikem Ekwonu
17. WR Treylon Burks
18. C Tyler Linderbaum
19. DE/OLB Arnold Ebiketie
20. OT Charles Cross
21. WR Jahan Dotson
22. WR George Pickens
23. DT Travis Jones
24. DE/OLB David Ojabo
25. DE/OLB Logan Hall
26. WR Skyy Moore
27. DT Perrion Winfrey
28. DE/OLB Boye Mafe
29. LB Devin Lloyd
30. LB Nakobe Dean
Compiling the Big Board: 31-35 Slots
Now it’s time to vote for the players who will be in the 31-35 slots on the Browns’ DBN Big Board. Remember that you are supposed to weigh a combination of talent, need, character, positional value, etc. for each player you vote for in relation to how they would fit with the Browns.
If there are any players you wanted to vote for but who were missing from the list, please let us know in the comments section so we can include them in the next round. Please vote only once.
