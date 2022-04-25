2022 Browns DBN Big Board: 26-30 Results, Vote for Slots 31-35

After 95 votes, the 26-30 slots for the Browns’ DBN Big Board are as follows:

26. WR Skyy Moore - 142 total points

27. DT Perrion Winfrey - 141 total points

28. DE/OLB Boye Mafe - 136 total points

29. LB Devin Lloyd - 136 total points

30. LB Nakobe Dean - 128 total points

The breakdown of the votes are as follows:

Cumulative Big Board So Far

1. DE/OLB Aidan Hutchinson

2. WR Garrett Wilson

3. DE/OLB Kayvon Thibodeaux

4. DE/OLB Travon Walker

5. DT Jordan Davis

6. WR Chris Olave

7. S Kyle Hamilton

8. CB Ahmad Gardner

9. OT Evan Neal

10. DT Devonte Wyatt

11. WR Drake London

12. DE/OLB George Karlaftis

13. CB Derek Stingley

14. DE/OLB Jermaine Johnson

15. WR Jameson Williams

16. OT Ikem Ekwonu

17. WR Treylon Burks

18. C Tyler Linderbaum

19. DE/OLB Arnold Ebiketie

20. OT Charles Cross

21. WR Jahan Dotson

22. WR George Pickens

23. DT Travis Jones

24. DE/OLB David Ojabo

25. DE/OLB Logan Hall

26. WR Skyy Moore

27. DT Perrion Winfrey

28. DE/OLB Boye Mafe

29. LB Devin Lloyd

30. LB Nakobe Dean

Compiling the Big Board: 31-35 Slots

Now it’s time to vote for the players who will be in the 31-35 slots on the Browns’ DBN Big Board. Remember that you are supposed to weigh a combination of talent, need, character, positional value, etc. for each player you vote for in relation to how they would fit with the Browns.

If there are any players you wanted to vote for but who were missing from the list, please let us know in the comments section so we can include them in the next round. Please vote only once.