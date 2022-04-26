- Cleveland Browns draft rumors: Baker Mayfield trade after 1st round (Factory Of Sadness) “If Carolina takes a quarterback at No. 6, forget it.”
- 5 small school studs Cleveland Browns should target in 2022 NFL Draft (Dawg Pound Daily) “The Browns have chosen several players from smaller schools in the past, however, most in recent years haven’t been able to sustain any type of success.”
- Six Steps to put the Cleveland Browns Back in the Playoffs in 2022 (Pre-Draft) (Orange & Brown Report) “The Browns made great strides on their roster by overhauling the defense in the 2021 offseason, but now need to address both sides of the ball.”
- We should stop watching the Cleveland Browns (Hilltop Views) “The depressing pile of filth that is the Cleveland Browns franchise can inspire intense emotions.”
- How Good Is Jacoby Brissett? Film Breakdown (YouTube) Quincy Carrier breaks down some tape of Jacoby Brissett
Filed under:
Daily Dawg Chow: Browns news (4/26/22)
More of the latest Browns news and notes from around the web in today’s dose of the Daily Dawg Chow.
Loading comments...