2022 NFL Mock Draft: Picks 25-32 by the DBN Community

The first eight picks of the 2022 DBN Community NFL Mock Draft are in the books, as are picks 9-16, and picks 17-24. Now, we finish off the first round with picks 25-32.

No. 25 - Bills - Drake London, WR, USC

The selection and write-up were made by ScotterDMD:

“The Bills have Stefon Diggs locked up through the 2027 season, but are moving on from both Cole Beasley and Emmanuel Sanders. The Bills are also very high on third-year wideout Gabriel Davis and signed Jamison Crower in place of Sanders to a one-year deal.

While taking a wide receiver may seem like a luxury at the time, Buffalo runs an offense that always needs to continuously add wide receivers. Only the Rams ran more offensive plays (906) than the Bills did (883) using three or more wide receivers on the field, while they were also second in the league in plays using four or more wideouts (98). Sharp Football Analysis

With the solid wide receivers the Bills currently have on the roster, they have time to let Drake London get back to 100%. When he does he will add some size and youth to the receiving corps and make the dynamic offense that much harder to stop.

“Drake London has mismatch size, and he could be the first receiver off the board in the 2022 NFL Draft. He has drawn comparisons to Mike Evans.” Walter Football

“London matches his nice catch radius with great hands and quickness, which makes him a big-play and red zone threat in the Mike Evans vein.” Vinnie Iyer Sporting News

For the Bills, need meets value at this point in the draft as Drake London is at the top of their board.”

No. 26 - Titans - Zion Johnson - OL - Boston College

The selection and write-up were made by BrianB77:

“‘The Titans have to get road graders to pave the way for Derrick Henry.’

-some dude in line at the supermarket

Johnson has a wide a girthy frame and brings intense power to his game. He excels as half of a double team and he executes combo blocks effectively, exhibiting speed getting to his second block and taking accurate angles to cut off linebackers. He is a smart football player who was two-time team captain. I believe he will grow into an integral part of the Titans’ O-line. The knock on him is that he will struggle adjusting to the NFL, but that is a possibility with any prospect. Picking this late in the draft, unless you’ve traded back, means you have a solid football team and the Titans are a top team in the AFC. Johnson will find himself in a nice position to succeed with Tennessee and become a solid starter for years to come.”

No. 27 - Buccaneers - Tyler Linderbaum, C, Iowa

The selection and write-up were made by Ezweav:

“With this pick the Buccaneers select Center Tyler Linderbaum out of Iowa. It’s hard to believe this kid’s still on the board, but I guess the arm length thing has got people freaked out. While this may seem like a mismatch since the Bucs just brought back Ryan Jensen, the theory here is that interior guys can move around if needed, and it happens that they need a replacement for the recently retired Ali Marpet.

PFF describes Linderbaum as “the best center prospect we’ve seen in the PFF College era. He was already the highest-graded center in the country in 2020, but he took his game to new heights in 2021, earning a 95.4 overall grade.” so this seems like the perfect combo of need and value. Linderbaum should be able to contribute immediately on the interior, and if this adjustment doesn’t wreck his capability this would be a huge home run for Tampa Bay, and give them one of the better OL’s in the league minus Donovan Smith.”

No. 28 - Packers - Jahan Dotson, WR, Penn State

The selection and write-up were made by Mudville:

“Yes, pgill87 selected Treylon Burks for the Packers at 22, but now the Packers add moar weaponz for Aaron Rodgers to help mitigate the loss of Davonte Adams. Did you know that the Browns had two WRs with more receiving yards than the Packers forecasted starters? That is how bad the current state is of the Packers WR corps that they decide to double up on the position in this mock draft.

Dotson is a solid WR who can line up both inside and outside, runs smooth routes, and has very reliable hands. He earned third-team Associated Press All-American and second-team All-Big Ten accolades at receiver, leading Penn State with 91 receptions and 1,182 receiving yards and tying for eighth in the country with 12 receiving scores. He can also contribute on special teams as a return man.”

No. 29 - Chiefs - Andrew Booth Jr., CB, Clemson

The selection and write-up were made by Robo Dawg:

“Kansas City would be absolutely thrilled if Andrew Booth slides to them at #29. An instinctive, fast, big hitting CB he will be a steal at #29. Battling soft tissue injuries and a sports hernia in the offseason, Booth’s draft stock has slid a bit being unable to participate in Clemson’s Pro Day and other pre-draft activities.

Kansas City very much needs help in their secondary, and if they don’t sell their 2 first round picks to trade up, landing Andrew Booth would be a huge win with talent well exceeding his draft position. Booth will be a possible day 1 starter with flexibility as a nickel CB (where he played early in his college career) providing tremendous value to KC. Andrew is silky smooth in coverage, yet still hits much larger than his 194lb frame. He has great instincts for the ball. Holding PFF’s #11 (overall, #2 CB) spot on their big board, there is a high likelihood that he is being underrated given his lack of participation in this year’s draft process.”

No. 30 - Chiefs - George Pickens, WR, Georgia

The selection and write-up were made by Chris Pokorny:

“The Chiefs traded top receiver Tyreek Hill this offseason, and while they did add JuJu Smith-Schuster and Marquez Valdez-Scantling to the mix, their back-to-back picks in the first round give them the opportunity to address both sides of the ball. Pickens is the top receiver available with the ability to make some exciting plays in the open field — and there’s no doubt Patrick Mahomes can get him the ball plenty of times and on some broken plays to do just that. Health concerns with a player are always a gamble, but the Chiefs’ roster is still stacked enough to take on those chances.”

No. 31 - Bengals - Kyler Gordon, CB, Washington

The selection and write-up were made by TheCannonGoesBOOM:

“If a team wants to trade up and get a QB and that first-round fifth-year option, I’m picking up the phone to strongly consider trading back.

Instead we could just ‘let the draft come to us.’ Not this time though. We’re going to ‘reach’ here by grabbing a prospect many place a late-second-round grade on, but the front office here in Cincinnati sees a grossly underrated future All-Pro.

The Bengals select CB Kyler Gordon, Washington University.

Scouts look at game tape more than combine results, but damn do those numbers jump off the page. He’s a true freak athlete who is still scratching the surface of his vast potential. He didn’t absolutely dominate in college and wasn’t even seen as the best DB on the Huskies, but Gordon is a project with way too much upside to pass on. If there’s a Bengals-Rams Super Bowl rematch in the future, Stafford isn’t going to have as many WRs running free if Gordon’s play catches up with his impressive, innate physical gifts.”

No. 32 - Lions - Kenny Pickett, QB, Pittsburgh

The selection and write-up were made by Joe_Tait_Wham_RH:

“Kenny Pickett and his teeny tiny hands go to the Lions to finish off day one. With an extra pick in the first round Detroit can afford to take a shot on the accurate and productive signal caller who lacks ideal measurements and elite traits. Pickett may not be have the ceiling of a Josh Allen but he could develop into a starting caliber QB, team leader and “adult in the room” that a sad sack franchise like Detroit could desperately use.”

Up next will be the Browns’ picks in rounds 2-3.