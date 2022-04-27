- 2022 NFL Draft: Recipe for Successful TEs is Day 2 (Sports Illustrated) “Traditionally some of the best prospects at the position have risen from obscurity while numerous first-round busts never reached their predicted potential.”
- Joe Thomas Has Advice for Jedrick Wills (Browns Nation) “You gotta think of the offensive line position like you’re a secret service bodyguard. You have to be right 100% of the time every time you wake up and walk onto that practice field”
- What picks do the Browns have in the 2022 NFL Draft? (WJW) “The team sent their first-rounders for 2022, 2023 and 2024 to the Texans in exchange for quarterback Deshaun Watson.”
- Cleveland Browns Draft Official Sports Betting Partner (playusa.com) “Sports betting in Ohio will be legal no later than Jan. 1, 2023. The Ohio Casino Control Commission (OCCC) is finalizing the exact rules and could set an earlier start date.”
- Cleveland DB Denzel Ward ‘would like to see’ Jadeveon Clowney back with Browns (24/7 Sports) “I was definitely speaking with him recently — I would like to see Clowney back,” Ward said”
Daily Dawg Chow: Browns news (4/27/22)
More of the latest Browns news and notes from around the web in today’s dose of the Daily Dawg Chow.
