Browns announce new radio booth team

The Cleveland Browns announced their new radio broadcast team on Wednesday with Nathan Zegura as color commentator and Jerod Cherry as sideline reporter.

The moves to join play-by-play announcer Jim Donovan were necessitated by the retirement of Doug Dieken, who retired following the 2022 season after being in the radio booth since the 1985 season.

We're pleased to announce our new-look gameday radio crew for 2022 and beyond, featuring Jim Donovan, Nathan Zegura and Jerod Cherry! — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) April 27, 2022

Zegura has been with the organization since 2013, serving as the host of the team’s in-house Cleveland Browns Daily show and working as the sideline reporter on game days.

Cherry, who retired from the NFL in 2004 after a nine-year career, has served as both a pregame and postgame analyst on several local stations, including News Channel 5 television, and radio stations 92.3 The Fan and WKNR 850 AM.

In a prepared statement, executive vice president and partner JW Johnson heralded the creation of a group of broadcasters who will deliver “the passion, knowledge and energy Browns fans deserve,” (quote via clevelandbrowns.com):

“Both Nathan and Jerod have proven their ability to connect with Browns fans and our city during their time in Cleveland, which is integral to the listening experience we strive to create. Nathan’s enthusiasm and intimate knowledge of our organization set a strong foundation as he offers in-depth, personal analysis to complement Jim’s extraordinary play by play from The Doug Dieken Radio Booth. Additionally, Jerod’s experience as a three-time Super Bowl champion will give our fans a special understanding of what it means to play the game from a player’s perspective on the biggest stage directly from the sideline. “By bringing these three respected professionals together, we have assembled an extremely talented team that will consistently deliver the passion, knowledge and energy Browns fans deserve.”

There had been speculation that former Browns left tackle Joe Thomas would be tapped to replace Dieken. But while Thomas expressed interest in the job, he is not comfortable making the level of commitment required because it would keep him away from his three young children more than he would currently prefer, he recently told cleveland.com.