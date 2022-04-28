Draft INSIGHT: DT/DE Matthew Butler

Butler has versatility in that he usually lines up on the inside, but can begint he snap on the defensive end position. He is a tough competitor and a high motor that will give effort on every play.
Very good run stuffer which is his forte. Average pass rusher. Has great upper body strength.
Cleveland has two picks in Round 7 where Butler is projected.
Specifics:
College: Tennessee
Height: 6’-4”
Weight: 297 pounds
40-time: 5.00
Career Tackles: 152
Career Forced Fumbles: 2
Career Sacks: 9.5
Career Tackles for Loss: 16
Career starts: 40
Positives:
- Powerful hands
- Always on motor
- Good leverage
- Violent player
- Outstanding in run support
- Able to split double teams
- Excellent run defender
Negatives:
- Needs improvement with pass rushing moves
- First step is just average
- Not explosive
- Average tackler
- Cannot control larger blockers on occasion
- Not going to chase anybody down from behind
Expert Draft Site Analysis
BleacherReport.com
Matthew Butler is not a flashy prospect, but he has all the makings of a stalwart interior defender that sticks around for a long, long time. Butler packs a mean punch when engaging with opponents and does well to continue fighting for advantageous positions. His strong, quick hands also prove useful when he crosses face in the run game, showcasing a nice arm over move. Likewise, Butler has the upper body strength and length to pry open gaps between double teams and when working laterally down the line of scrimmage. Pair that together with his smooth movement and redirection in space, as well as his ability to keep his pads low and square, and you have a player with enough tools to make plays versus the run.
