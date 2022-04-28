Draft INSIGHT: DT/DE Matthew Butler

Butler has versatility in that he usually lines up on the inside, but can begint he snap on the defensive end position. He is a tough competitor and a high motor that will give effort on every play.

Very good run stuffer which is his forte. Average pass rusher. Has great upper body strength.

Cleveland has two picks in Round 7 where Butler is projected.

Specifics:

College: Tennessee

Height: 6’-4”

Weight: 297 pounds

40-time: 5.00

Career Tackles: 152

Career Forced Fumbles: 2

Career Sacks: 9.5

Career Tackles for Loss: 16

Career starts: 40

Positives:

Powerful hands

Always on motor

Good leverage

Violent player

Outstanding in run support

Able to split double teams

Excellent run defender

Negatives:

Needs improvement with pass rushing moves

First step is just average

Not explosive

Average tackler

Cannot control larger blockers on occasion

Not going to chase anybody down from behind

Expert Draft Site Analysis

BleacherReport.com

Matthew Butler is not a flashy prospect, but he has all the makings of a stalwart interior defender that sticks around for a long, long time. Butler packs a mean punch when engaging with opponents and does well to continue fighting for advantageous positions. His strong, quick hands also prove useful when he crosses face in the run game, showcasing a nice arm over move. Likewise, Butler has the upper body strength and length to pry open gaps between double teams and when working laterally down the line of scrimmage. Pair that together with his smooth movement and redirection in space, as well as his ability to keep his pads low and square, and you have a player with enough tools to make plays versus the run.