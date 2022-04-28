How to watch the 2022 NFL Draft

The first round of the 2022 NFL Draft kicks off tonight at 8:00 PM ET, and even though the Cleveland Browns don’t pick until Day 2, that doesn’t stop our draft coverage. If you were not sure when the draft was officially starting, here is a primer with what to expect from Las Vegas, Nevada:

The NFL Draft will be covered by ABC, the NFL Network, and ESPN on TV.

THURSDAY, APRIL 28 at 8:00 PM ET: Round 1

(Browns have no picks)

Round 1 (Browns have no picks) FRIDAY, APRIL 29 at 7:00 PM ET: Rounds 2-3

(Browns have 3 picks — No. 44, No. 78, and No. 99 overall)

Rounds 2-3 (Browns have 3 picks — No. 44, No. 78, and No. 99 overall) SATURDAY, APRIL 30 at 12:00 PM ET: Rounds 4-7

Rounds 4-7 (Browns have 4 picks — No. 118, No. 202, No. 223, and No. 246 overall)

I advise you tune into your TV, radio, or computer before the times listed above to ensure you don’t miss anything. Below, I list the time teams have to pick per round, what time the open threads will be up-and-running on DBN, and a summary of our coverage of the draft to date.

Teams will have the following amount of time to make their picks:

Round 1 Picks: 10 minutes

10 minutes Round 2 Picks: 7 minutes

7 minutes Round 3-6 Picks: 5 minutes

5 minutes Round 7 Picks: 4 minutes

The NFL Draft is always a big day traffic-wise here at SB Nation. During each of the three days, we’ll have at least one Live Blog / Open Thread on Dawgs By Nature, as well as posts covering each of the draft picks the Browns make.