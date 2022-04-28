- Cleveland Browns: 3 ideal NFL Draft picks in first two rounds (Dawg Pound Daily) “The Browns do possess three picks in the top-99 – as of right now- so they are still going to make value picks.”
- The perfect NFL Draft for the Cleveland Browns in 2022 (Factory Of Sadness) “The focus on the draft is two-fold; give the Browns some mobility on the edge offensively by getting a few receivers, and strengthen the defense.”
- Jim Donovan, Nathan Zegura and Jerod Cherry to begin new era as voices of Browns Gameday Radio team (clevelandbrowns.com) “Nathan Zegura and Jerod Cherry will join play-by-play announcer and voice of the Browns Jim Donovan to bring the action.”
- NFL writer calls Baker Mayfield to Seattle a lock (Sports Illustrated) “If the Seahawks trade for Mayfield, it is simply because they couldn’t land their guy in the draft.”
- Video: Wyatt Teller spots fan with his jersey on, introduces himself (Browns Wire) “The below video came as Teller saw someone wearing his jersey during “Spring Jam.”
- Who Will Andrew Berry Steal In The Next 2nd Round? (YouTube) Quincy Carrier speculates on who might fall to Cleveland at 44.
Filed under:
Daily Dawg Chow: Browns news (4/28/22)
More of the latest Browns news and notes from around the web in today’s dose of the Daily Dawg Chow.
Loading comments...