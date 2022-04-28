Cleveland Browns NFL Draft Live Blog (Day 1) - Rumors, Picks, and More

The 2022 NFL Draft officially begins for the Cleveland Browns and the rest of the teams in the NFL tonight at 8:00 PM ET. Unfortunately, the Browns don’t have any Day 1 picks and appear unlikely to have the assets to move up into the first round, but we’ll still enjoy the festivities and rumors throughout the day.

We will have all of your Browns-related coverage on the draft here at Dawgs By Nature throughout the weekend. This thread will act as a “live blog,” with updates about the latest small rumors, picks, or trades involving Cleveland or other NFL teams. You should also use the comments section as your NFL Draft open thread! (Newest updates will be at the top of the live blog below)

Browns NFL Draft Live Blog

8:42 AM: Here is some more on the design of the playing cards, which look great. The picture on the left is a montage of the cards on a fence covering, while the right side has the cards in the hallway that draft picks will walk when called to the stage. I saw other pictures indicating that there were decks of cards people could buy with these logos.

I haven’t caught a glimpse of an in-person picture of a Browns card yet, but the team’s Twitter account highlighted Cleveland’s hot design yesterday:

Upgrade your lock screen and go full draft mode for #WallpaperWednesday pic.twitter.com/Iig8WOJS6p — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) April 27, 2022

8:35 AM: Sadly, I have not seen the big NFL Draft helmets anywhere yet, which are always such a great photo opportunity in any city. We’ll see if they are tucked away in some type of conference center that hasn’t been unveiled yet. As far as your other annual NFL helmet decorations, here is “The Gallery.”

Quite the scene inside “The Gallery”



Jerseys & helmets on display next to all 53 Super Bowl rings & Vince Lombardi Trophies #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/hk2E6ivLF3 — Shannon Kelly (@shannonkelly_tv) April 28, 2022

8:28 AM: The draft theater, which is the big thing that was set up on Cleveland’s lakefront last year, is going to be behind the High Roller Ferris Wheel next to the Linq. If you were to look the opposite direction of the picture below (facing away from the stage), you would see the big wheel.

Cleveland went with unique music albums for each NFL team in the spirit of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame last year, but Vegas is going with playing cards.

Here is a full map of the draft theater area:

8:10 AM: Good morning, Browns fans, and welcome to our annual 2022 NFL Draft live blog! This year’s draft is a lot different than the 2021 NFL Draft, when the city of Cleveland got to host the draft and I took part in a lot of video coverage around the city. This year, the draft is in Las Vegas — I would have loved to have flown out and enjoyed the weekend there, but for personal reasons I was unable to.

Our first couple of posts in today’s live blog will focus on the scene in Vegas, starting with the red carpet draft stage, which was indeed constructed on the water of the Bellagio fountains: