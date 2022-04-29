Daily Dawg Chow: Browns news (4/29/22)

- Browns will face Kenny Pickett twice a year as Steelers draft him No. 20 over Malik Willis to replace Ben Roethlisberger (cleveland.com) “The Steelers patiently waited for Pickett to fall to them at No. 20. He was the first quarterback off the board in what’s considered a weak QB class.”
- Browns stay pat in Round 1 of 2022 NFL Draft (clevelandbrowns.com) “The Browns entered the night with no pick in Round 1, and that didn’t change even as nine trades were completed on Day 1, the most since the draft expanded to three days in 2010.”
- What Panthers’ First-Rounder Could Mean For Jimmy Garoppolo, Baker Mayfield (NESN) “With the Carolina Panthers taking a tackle, their top player on the board, this now brings them back into the picture, potentially, for Baker Mayfield,”
- Deshaun Watson, Bernie Kosar, Kevin Mack have dinner together Thursday night (Browns Wire) “Thursday night, while the NFL draft was going on, Cleveland’s past met Cleveland’s present and future for dinner with Kosar and Watson being joined by Kevin Mack and an unidentified fourth diner”
- Cleveland Browns have team needs at wide receiver, defensive line in 2022 NFL Draft (Akron Beacon-Journal) “A historic run on receivers early in the draft wasn’t a positive development from a Browns perspective, but there are still many appealing options for Berry and Co. to consider at wide receiver and on the defensive line as they reset their board heading into the second round.”
- AFC North Talk || NFL Draft Round 1 (YouTube) Quincy Carrier represents the Browns and is joined by his AFC North counterparts covering the first round of the NFL draft. (the Kenny Pickett draft selection is at about 2 hours and 17 minutes in).
NFL:
- Ravens trade Brown, select Hamilton, Linderbaum in NFL draft (St. Louis Post-Dispatch) “Marquise Brown was a top target for quarterback Lamar Jackson, but Baltimore added receiver Rashod Bateman with one of those first-round picks last year, and the Ravens also have one of the game’s top tight ends in Mark Andrews.”
- Jaguars select Georgia’s Travon Walker with No. 1 overall pick in 2022 NFL Draft (nfl.com) “The Jaguars started the 2022 NFL Draft with a surprise that’s been mere weeks in the making.”
- Eagles trade up to No. 13 to select Jordan Davis (NBC Sports) “The Eagles gave up picks No. 15, 124, 162 and 166 to Houston to leapfrog the Ravens.”
- Mel Kiper says Bengals got one of draft’s top steals with Daxton Hill (Yahoo) “But Hill’s elite athleticism, production and ability to play all over the place made him a can’t-miss fit for the Bengals coaching staff.”
- Eagles receive A.J. Brown in trade; Titans select Arkansas WR Treylon Burks with No. 18 pick in 2022 NFL Draft (NFL.com)
- NFL Draft Tracker: Grading every pick in the first round in 2022 (USA Today) “Welcome to the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.”
- NFL Draft Trades 2022: Tracking Latest Details for Every Deal (Bleacher Report) “Here is a complete list of every trade involving 2022 NFL draft picks that has been made thus far.”
Loading comments...