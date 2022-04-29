Best picks available Day 2: Should Andrew Berry trade up or sit tight?

The Browns own the #44 pick and were shut-out of the first round via the Deshaun Watson trade. Those needs on both side of the ball still remain.

Now that the first round has been inked into the books, which prospects fell into Day 2? Which players projected as being available in the second round should the Browns look at? Should Cleveland stand pat, or will GM Andrew Berry trade up just like last year when first round talent JOK was sitting there?

Who are the best second round targets that fit the Browns’ needs?

WR Skyy Moore (6’0”, 195 pounds) – Western Michigan

DraftCountdown.com ranking: 57

Pro Football Focus ranking: 22

Skyy Moore is a speedy receiver with great run-after-catch ability who shined at the combine. The Browns will need to draft a receiver at some point. Pro Football Focus (PFF) has Moore as a Top-25 talent. Shows polish on the routes he is asked to run. Flashes the quickness and play strength to beat press coverage. Keeps corners off-balanced.

LB Nakobe Dean (6’0”, 229 pounds) – Georgia

DraftCountdown.com ranking: 29

Pro Football Focus ranking: 19

Dean is an athletic and instinctive linebacker, but would Berry pull another linebacker rabbit out of his hat two years in a row? Projected in all mock drafts as a late first round pick so the value is there. Dean brings physicality and energy. Has the speed, strength and body control to consistently wrap up and run through tackles.

DE Arnold Ebiketie (6’-3”, 250 pounds) - Penn State

DraftCountdown.com ranking: 48

Pro Football Focus ranking: 33

Top-notch flexibility around the edge, perhaps the best in the class. Also a good chase-down defender from the back side of run plays. Ebiketie beat up on quality tackles en route to a 90.5 pass-rushing grade and 52 pressures.

WR George Pickens (6’-3”, 195 pounds) - Georgia

DraftCountdown.com ranking: 42

Pro Football Focus ranking: 42

A lot to like with Pickens but has had issues with drops that will need to be addressed at the next level. Long arms for the position. Trusts his hands and has a wide catching range with his long arms. Physical and competitive player. Willing blocker who plays with an attitude.

DE/LB David Ojabo (6’-4”, 250 pounds) - Michigan

DraftCountdown.com ranking: 35

Pro Football Focus ranking: 50

Suffice to say, this is the biggest name to fall into Day 2 as most mock drafts had brought the first round talent way down because of his injury and uncertainty of his readiness to play and won’t be able to play at a high level until 2023. Should Cleveland take a flyer on him like the Cowboys did several years ago with LB Jaylon Smith? Sudden, explosive athlete. Can stutter his feet and explode inside or outside to beat offensive tackles.

DE Boye Mafe (6’-4”, 261 pounds) - Minnesota

DraftCountdown.com ranking: 55

Pro Football Focus ranking: 47

Mafe was a massive riser after he earned the highest pass-rushing grade among edge defenders during the Senior Bowl practices. He’s an ascending player who possesses one of the best get-offs in the class. High-motor pass-rusher who comes off blocks well in space. Conducive to being a quality cleanup player.

S Jalen Pitre (5’-11”, 198 pounds) - Baylor

DraftCountdown.com ranking: 56

Pro Football Focus ranking: 31

A very steady player who led all defensive backs this past season with 47 stops. Not afraid to help with the run game and is versatile. Ball hawk who attacks the ball in the air. Can high-point and catch the ball away from his body with soft hands. Good man-cover skills and secure tackler who occasionally delivers the big hit.

OT Bernhard Raimann (6’-6”, 303 pounds) - Central Michigan

DraftCountdown.com ranking: 58

Pro Football Focus ranking: 18

He earned the second-highest grade of any offensive lineman this past season and allowed only 10 pressures. Very good athletic ability, body control and weight distribution to stay centered and balanced on blocks. Should be Jack Conklin’s last year in Cleveland so this would give Raimann a year of seasoning and then he can slid right into the position. First round talent at second round money.

DT Perrion Winfrey (6’-4”, 292 pounds) - Oklahoma

DraftCountdown.com ranking: 37

Pro Football Focus ranking: 84

Winfrey features a very good get-off and an explosive burst off the line of scrimmage when attacking into the backfield. He flashes the ability to use his hands to keep blockers from locking in on him. He also shows an uncanny ability to manipulate his frame to present a small target and squeeze through narrow gaps.

WR Christian Watson (6’-5”, 210 pounds) - North Dakota State

DraftCountdown.com ranking: 30

Pro Football Focus ranking: 75

Watson possesses an alluring combination of size and speed. He showed off improved route running and catch strength in 2021. He is much more gifted than his opposition was at NDSU and needs to prove he can elevate his game against bigger, faster players at the next level. Will need to address drops.

DE Logan Hall (6’-6” 283 pounds) - Houston

DraftCountdown.com ranking: 33

Pro Football Focus ranking: 75

Constantly churning his legs with a nonstop motor and power behind each step. Bully mentality. Stronger and more violent than his opponents, and makes sure to let them know it. Alignment flexibility. Can play anywhere from 2i- to 5-technique. Fits today’s NFL.