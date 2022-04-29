Cleveland Browns NFL Draft Live Blog (Day 2) - Rumors, Picks, and More

The 2022 NFL Draft continues today for rounds 2-3, which means the Cleveland Browns will make their first picks of the weekend! The action for Day 2 of the NFL Draft kicks off tonight at 7:00 PM ET.

We will have all of your Browns-related coverage on the draft here at Dawgs By Nature throughout the weekend. This thread will act as a “live blog,” with updates about the latest small rumors, picks, or trades involving Cleveland or other NFL teams. You should also use the comments section as your NFL Draft open thread! (Newest updates will be at the top of the live blog below)

Browns NFL Draft Live Blog

8:06 AM: Last year, a Baker Mayfield locker was featured at the NFL Fan Experience in Cleveland. For this year's draft in Las Vegas, Nick Chubb had the honor of being featured:

7:52 AM: Today feels like the real start of the NFL Draft. The remaining players on the DBN Big Board heading into Day 2 are below, with the Browns picking at No. 44 in the second round.

If there is a player the Browns covet, it's feasible they could trade up a few spots to grab him. Let us know in the comments section which player you would love Cleveland to have.