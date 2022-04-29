 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

2022 NFL Draft: Cleveland Browns trade out of No. 44, no longer have 2nd round pick

We have the Browns’ first trade of the draft!

By Chris Pokorny
/ new
Cleveland Browns Introduce Quarterback Deshaun Watson Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images

When the Cleveland Browns were on the clock for the 44th pick of the 2022 NFL Draft, a trade was announced with the Houston Texans. The Browns did not have a first round pick, and with this trade, they won’t have a second-round pick either.

The No. 68 pick is the 4th pick in the third round, meaning Cleveland now has three third-round selections. Picks 108 and 124 are fourth round picks, to come on Day 3.

More From Dawgs By Nature

Loading comments...