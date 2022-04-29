2022 NFL Draft: Cleveland Browns trade out of No. 44, no longer have 2nd round pick

When the Cleveland Browns were on the clock for the 44th pick of the 2022 NFL Draft, a trade was announced with the Houston Texans. The Browns did not have a first round pick, and with this trade, they won’t have a second-round pick either.

The No. 68 pick is the 4th pick in the third round, meaning Cleveland now has three third-round selections. Picks 108 and 124 are fourth round picks, to come on Day 3.