Sunday Dawg Chow: Browns news (4/3/22)

- Browns offseason workout, minicamp calendar dates to know (Browns Wire) - The NFL has released the upcoming calendar for offseason workouts for all 32 teams in the league. For the Cleveland Browns, that kicks off in just 18 days. The first day of the Browns voluntary offseason programs beings April 19th, a little over a week before the NFL draft. With turnover around the roster, this will give Kevin Stefanski and his staff the first look at some of the players. It will also give them a chance to assess the health of the players after a few months off.
- What’s next for Deshaun Watson and the Cleveland Browns? And what about Baker Mayfield? (ESPN) - NFL commissioner Roger Goodell met with reporters in Palm Beach, Florida, on Tuesday and addressed the latest developments regarding quarterback Deshaun Watson. Watson, who the Houston Texans traded to the Cleveland Browns nearly two weeks ago, will resume his NFL career after spending 2021 on the sideline while facing 22 civil lawsuits alleging sexual assault and inappropriate conduct during massage sessions.
- Baker Mayfield set to appear on a podcast possibly next week (cleveland.com) - Baker Mayfield, who’s asked the Browns to trade him but hasn’t found a new home yet, has taped a podcast that could air next week. Mayfield is set to appear on the Ya Never Know podcast, @ynk_podcast on Instagram. It’s the same one former Browns quarterback Johnny Manziel appeared on in 2020.
- Chief of Staff Callie Brownson expects ‘seamless’ workload transition as new assistant WR coach (clevelandbrowns.com) - Callie Brownson’s daily to-do list as the Browns’ Chief of Staff has had no limitations since she joined the team in 2020. She’s planned and ran practices on the fields at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. She’s directed the football operations video department in coordinating camera placement and angles. She’s constantly communicated with the strength and conditioning and nutrition teams to stay up to date on players’ workouts and diets.
NFL:
- Dolphins trading WR DeVante Parker to AFC East rival New England Patriots (Miami Herald) - The Dolphins are trading wide receiver DeVante Parker to the New England Patriots, a league source confirmed to the Miami Herald on Saturday, sending the team’s longest-tenured player to an AFC East rival. The team is trading Parker and a 2022 fifth-round pick and receiving a 2023 third-round pick from New England.
- Chicago Bears brass leaning on patience, perspective to guide long-term approach this offseason (ESPN) - Ryan Poles’ first offseason as general manager of the Chicago Bears has been rife with tough decisions and disappointment.
- Arthur Blank: Falcons needed a long-term plan at quarterback (Atlanta Journal-Constitution) - The pursuit of Deshaun Watson and the subsequent trade of Matt Ryan has reverberated along the foundation of the football team owned by Arthur Blank. Now, the Falcons, who’ve experienced relative success under Blank, are on a course that needs a massive rebuild.
- Can the $100m duo of Joe Buck and Troy Aikman save ESPN’s Monday Night Football? (The Guardian) - The broadcaster’s flagship show has had a rocky recent history. The company is looking for stability rather than fireworks from its new duo in the booth.
