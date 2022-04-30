Saturday Dawg Chow: Browns news (4/30/22)

- Took a long time, but Browns get a receiver worth having (Terry Pluto) - Browns fans were waiting for their favorite team to draft a receiver. And they kept waiting after the Browns traded out of the second round, sending their No. 44 pick to Houston in exchange for a third round pick and a pair of fourth round selections. They took David Bell with the 99th pick in the draft, a third-rounder from Purdue. The 6-foot-1 Bell was simply productive with 93 catches and a 13.8-yard average.
- Pros and cons of Cleveland Browns picking Mississippi State football’s Martin Emerson in 2022 NFL Draft (Clarion Ledger) - Mississippi State football’s Martin Emerson might be one of the more overlooked players in the 2022 NFL Draft, but throughout the draft process he has claimed to be unconcerned about where he lands because he feels he can make an immediate impact. He’ll have a chance to do so with the Cleveland Browns, who selected Emerson with the 68th overall pick. Here’s what Browns fans can expect from their newest addition.
- ‘It feels surreal’: Browns’ Alex Wright gets goosebumps as he teams with Myles Garrett (Beacon Journal) - Just the thought of playing across from Myles Garrett gave Alex Wright goosebumps. If Browns star defensive end Garrett texted the team’s 78th overall pick Friday night, chances are Wright didn’t sleep.
- Cleveland Browns NFL draft picks 2022: Analysis for every selection (ESPN) - The 2022 NFL draft is being held through Saturday and every Cleveland Browns draft pick will be analyzed here. Here’s a pick-by-pick look at how each player Cleveland has selected will fit.
- Trade with Panthers doesn’t happen, but Andrew Berry says Browns will “feel fine” if Baker Mayfield’s still on roster after weekend (Browns Zone) - The likelihood the Browns will still have Baker Mayfield on the roster when the draft is over jumped late Friday night when the Carolina Panthers traded into the third round to take Mississippi quarterback Matt Corral with the No. 94 pick.
NFL:
- Ravens select Michigan edge rusher David Ojabo with No. 45 overall pick in 2022 NFL draft: ‘It’s like a dream’ (Baltimore Sun) - The Ravens drafted Michigan’s David Ojabo with the No. 45 overall pick Friday night, reuniting first-year defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald with one of the NFL draft’s most talented pass rushers.
- Falcons’ Drake London, relaxed off the field, becomes something else on it (Atlanta Journal-Constitution) - Not long after the Falcons selected Drake London, the NFL’s Twitter account posted a four-minute clip of London watching a video from his family. London’s parents, Dwan and Cindi, and sister, Makayla, were addressing him. “I always tell you that a lot of people never meet their favorite athlete,” Dwan said. “But I’ve had the pleasure to watch mine and raise mine his entire life.”
- The First Read: Winners and losers from Day 2 of the 2022 NFL Draft (NFL.com) - The second day of the 2022 NFL Draft wasn’t nearly as entertaining as Round 1, but you had to sense that was coming. It would have been hard for anything to top all that wheeling and dealing — nine trades in all — from Thursday, when there was no shortage of NFL decision-makers willing to embrace the Vegas setting and take ample risks.
- Tennessee Titans end Malik Willis’ wait, select QB in third round of NFL draft (ESPN) - The wait is finally over for Liberty quarterback Malik Willis, who was selected by the Tennessee Titans with the second of their two third-round picks in the 2022 NFL draft. The Titans moved up Friday night to select Willis at No. 86 overall after sending a third-round pick (No. 90) and a fifth-round pick (No. 169) to the Las Vegas Raiders.
