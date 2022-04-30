Cleveland Browns NFL Draft Live Blog (Day 3) - Rumors, Picks, and More

The 2022 NFL Draft concludes today with rounds 4-7, and that means the Cleveland Browns will make several more picks! The action for Day 3 of the NFL Draft kicks off at 12:00 PM ET.

We will have all of your Browns-related coverage on the draft here at Dawgs By Nature throughout the weekend. This thread will act as a “live blog,” with updates about the latest small rumors, picks, or trades involving Cleveland or other NFL teams. You should also use the comments section as your NFL Draft open thread! (Newest updates will be at the top of the live blog below)

Browns NFL Draft Live Blog

9:50 AM: Here is a list of top prospects still available on Day 3 per position, from Jake Burns of The OBR. My eyes darted to K Cade York — I think we could see him selected as one of the team’s three fourth round picks.

9:40 AM: As noted last night, the Carolina Panthers seem to be out of the running for QB Baker Mayfield now. That seems to mean that Cleveland lost a bit of leverage regarding trading him, if the Seahawks are interested. However, Josina Anderson reports that Cleveland is still willing to play the long game with him — my guess is that they could hold on to Mayfield, and then if an injury happens to some starting quarterback, that could entice a trade:

Lot of folks saying #Browns have no leverage when it comes to Baker Mayfield. Repeating what I reported at Owners Meetings, it’s my understanding the powers that be are prepared & budgeted to play the long game IF need be. BM is still the best option when need outweighs patience. — IG: JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) April 30, 2022

9:30 AM: Good morning, Browns fans, and welcome to Day 3 of the NFL Draft! Heading into Saturday, the Browns have six draft picks. They will be picking fast-and-furious with three of the first 19 picks in the fourth round. Then, they will have a long wait until their next pick.