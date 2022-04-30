 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Cleveland Browns NFL Draft Live Blog (Day 3) - Rumors, Picks, and More

All the latest news, rumors, and nuggets you need to know on Day 3 of the 2022 NFL Draft for the Cleveland Browns.

By Chris Pokorny
/ new
2022 NFL Draft - Rounds 2-3 Photo by David Becker/Getty Images

The 2022 NFL Draft concludes today with rounds 4-7, and that means the Cleveland Browns will make several more picks! The action for Day 3 of the NFL Draft kicks off at 12:00 PM ET.

We will have all of your Browns-related coverage on the draft here at Dawgs By Nature throughout the weekend. This thread will act as a “live blog,” with updates about the latest small rumors, picks, or trades involving Cleveland or other NFL teams. You should also use the comments section as your NFL Draft open thread! (Newest updates will be at the top of the live blog below)

Browns NFL Draft Live Blog

9:50 AM: Here is a list of top prospects still available on Day 3 per position, from Jake Burns of The OBR. My eyes darted to K Cade York — I think we could see him selected as one of the team’s three fourth round picks.

9:40 AM: As noted last night, the Carolina Panthers seem to be out of the running for QB Baker Mayfield now. That seems to mean that Cleveland lost a bit of leverage regarding trading him, if the Seahawks are interested. However, Josina Anderson reports that Cleveland is still willing to play the long game with him — my guess is that they could hold on to Mayfield, and then if an injury happens to some starting quarterback, that could entice a trade:

9:30 AM: Good morning, Browns fans, and welcome to Day 3 of the NFL Draft! Heading into Saturday, the Browns have six draft picks. They will be picking fast-and-furious with three of the first 19 picks in the fourth round. Then, they will have a long wait until their next pick.

  • Round 4, No. 108 overall
  • Round 4, No. 118 overall
  • Round 4, No. 124 overall
  • Round 6, No. 202 overall
  • Round 7, No. 223 overall
  • Round 7, No. 246 overall

More From Dawgs By Nature

Loading comments...