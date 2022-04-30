2022 NFL Draft: Cleveland Browns Pick DT Perrion Winfrey at No. 108

With the 108th pick of the 2022 NFL Draft, the Cleveland Browns selected DT Perrion Winfrey (6-4, 292 lbs) from Oklahoma. He is the first of the team’s two fourth-round picks.

Scouting Reports

Here is a scouting report from The Athletic’s Dane Brugler, who had Winfrey as his 4th-ranked defensive tackle on his board, a projected 2nd round pick, and his 53rd-ranked player in the entire draft. Winfrey was also the only player remaining on our DBN Big Board.

A two-year starter at Oklahoma, Winfrey lined up at nose guard in former defensive coordinator Alex Grinch’s 3-3-5 base scheme. It was tough to get an accurate read on him in the Sooners’ slanting front, however, his skills were unleashed at the Senior Bowl and allowed him to show scouts his flashes of dominance. Winfrey has an imposing frame and length that no blocker wants to deal with, playing with the shock in his hands to jar blockers or toss bodies from his path. His tendency to play tall and inability to break down and be flexible leads to missed plays in the backfield. Overall, Winfrey needs to improve his pad level and play discipline, but his size, energy and the power in his hands help him to terrorize blockers. He has NFL starting-level traits.

Pro Football Focus likes the pick too, praising his impact as a penetrator and quick first step:

Here are some more insights on him:

#Browns take Perrion Winfrey. Finally they add a guy who can anchor against the run but also penetrate into the backfield. DT is a rotation position, but this guy could get 60% of the snaps and be a de facto starter by midseason. — Tim A. Miller (@Bumblyjack) April 30, 2022

Perrion Winfrey is my DL4. Great penetrator who gets leverage. Good leg drive and strength. Can get skinny through the hole. Good closing speed when rushing the passer. Arm tackles too often against RBs up the middle. A bit light in his anchor. #Browns #HallamAnalysis — Shane P. Hallam (@ShanePHallam) April 30, 2022

How He Fits the Browns

Excellent. If fans were disappointed with how Day 2 started, they should be thrilled that Cleveland was able to secure Winfrey in the fourth round. The Browns’ defensive tackle depth was rather weak last season, but with an impressive camp, Winfrey could arguably win a starting job on this team. At the very least, the team needed more competition at the position.

