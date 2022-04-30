2022 NFL Draft: Cleveland Browns Pick WR Michael Woods at No. 202

With the 202nd pick of the 2022 NFL Draft, the Cleveland Browns selected WR Michael Woods (6-1, 198 lbs) from Oklahoma. He is the team’s lone sixth-round pick.

Scouting Reports

Here is a scouting report from The Athletic’s Dane Brugler, who had Woods as his 44th-ranked wide receiver on his board, and a projected to be undrafted.

Michael “Mike” Woods II was a three-year starting receiver at Magnolia High, where he combined for 155 catches, 2,988 receiving yards and 41 touchdowns in 31 games over his final three prep seasons. A three-star recruit, he originally committed to SMU before following Chad Morris to Arkansas when he became the Razorbacks’ head coach. After three seasons, he sought out a more explosive offense and transferred to Oklahoma for the 2021 season. Woods has a long, slender frame with some build-up speed to stack coverage on vertical patterns. He uses his length to reach back or snatch the ball outside of his frame, but focus drops plagued him during his career. He is a linear route runner and lacks the instincts or stem deception to routinely snap his hips and create easy separation. Overall, Woods displays a rangy catch radius and long-striding athleticism, but doesn’t have any special qualities to distinguish him on an NFL depth chart.

I kinda thought Mike Woods would go undrafted. He has some instincts but is not very polished and isn't a freak athlete. — Tim A. Miller (@Bumblyjack) April 30, 2022

Mike Woods is my WR40. Solid size and uses it well. Boxes out on sideline passes. Good body control with a good radius. Stiff lower body in routes. Limited tree. Wilts against athletic DBs. Not a ton of upside. #Browns #HallamAnalysis — Shane P. Hallam (@ShanePHallam) April 30, 2022

How He Fits the Browns

Woods is the second wide receiver taken by the Browns. Now the room gets a little fuller, although we did learn that Demetric Felton won’t be at the position this year. He has some vertical speed, but that’s also what Donovan Peoples-Jones and Anthony Schwartz bring to the table. I view him as some training camp competition.

React Now

