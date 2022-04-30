2022 NFL Draft: Cleveland Browns pick DE Isiah Thomas at No. 223

With the 223rd pick of the 2022 NFL Draft, the Cleveland Browns selected defensive end Isiah Thomas (6-foot-4, 266 lbs.) from Oklahoma. He is the first of the team’s two seventh-round picks.
Welcome to Cleveland, @isaiahthomas95! pic.twitter.com/byLWqDGEj7— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) April 30, 2022
Scouting Reports
Here is a scouting report from The Athletic’s Dane Brugler, who had Thomas as his 23rd-ranked defensive end on his board, and a projected fourth- to fifth-round pick.
A two-year starter at Oklahoma, Thomas lined up at defensive end (usually the field side) in former defensive coordinator Alex Grinch’s 3-3-5 base scheme. Although he doesn’t have the same athleticism or rush skills as teammate Nik Bonitto, he led the Sooners in sacks each of the past two seasons. Thomas is a stout edge-setter and creates consistent movement at contact when he rushes with momentum, displaying inside/outside versatility. However, he is slow to collect his feet, redirect or break down in space, and the missed plays/tackles pile up on tape. Overall, Thomas has subpar get-off quickness and finishing skills, but he has NFL-level size, length and strength to be a rotational defensive end in a 4-3 base defense, kicking inside in sub packages.
Isaiah Thomas is one of those Round 7 players I could see carving out a nice role as a situational pass rusher. #Browns— Matt Miller (@nfldraftscout) April 30, 2022
Of note, Thomas becomes the first player over the age of 22 that general manager Andrew Berry has selected.
#Browns General Manager Andrew Berry has finally drafted a 23-year-old player, Oklahoma DE Isaiah Thomas (seventh round, No. 223 overall). Berry's first 22 picks as a GM were ages 20-22 at the time they were selected.— Nate Ulrich (@ByNateUlrich) April 30, 2022
How He Fits the Browns
Cleveland’s defensive end rotation behind Myles Garrett is not what anyone would currently call “robust,” so Thomas will at least get a chance to show what he can do compared to fellow rookie Alex Wright and the likes of Isaac Rochell, Stephen Weatherly and Curtis Weaver.
Still, it is tough to make a roster as a seventh-round selection, so the practice squad is probably in Thomas’ immediate future.
React Now
What do you think, Browns fans?
Poll
How do you grade the Cleveland Browns’ selection of Isiah Thomas at No. 223 overall?
-
0%
A
-
0%
B
-
0%
C
-
0%
D
-
0%
F
Loading comments...