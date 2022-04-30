 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

2022 NFL Draft: Cleveland Browns pick DE Isiah Thomas at No. 223

General manager Andrew Berry picks his third Oklahoma Sooner of the day.

By Thomas Moore
/ new
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 20 Iowa State at Oklahoma Photo by David Stacy/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

With the 223rd pick of the 2022 NFL Draft, the Cleveland Browns selected defensive end Isiah Thomas (6-foot-4, 266 lbs.) from Oklahoma. He is the first of the team’s two seventh-round picks.

Scouting Reports

Here is a scouting report from The Athletic’s Dane Brugler, who had Thomas as his 23rd-ranked defensive end on his board, and a projected fourth- to fifth-round pick.

A two-year starter at Oklahoma, Thomas lined up at defensive end (usually the field side) in former defensive coordinator Alex Grinch’s 3-3-5 base scheme. Although he doesn’t have the same athleticism or rush skills as teammate Nik Bonitto, he led the Sooners in sacks each of the past two seasons. Thomas is a stout edge-setter and creates consistent movement at contact when he rushes with momentum, displaying inside/outside versatility. However, he is slow to collect his feet, redirect or break down in space, and the missed plays/tackles pile up on tape. Overall, Thomas has subpar get-off quickness and finishing skills, but he has NFL-level size, length and strength to be a rotational defensive end in a 4-3 base defense, kicking inside in sub packages.

Of note, Thomas becomes the first player over the age of 22 that general manager Andrew Berry has selected.

How He Fits the Browns

Cleveland’s defensive end rotation behind Myles Garrett is not what anyone would currently call “robust,” so Thomas will at least get a chance to show what he can do compared to fellow rookie Alex Wright and the likes of Isaac Rochell, Stephen Weatherly and Curtis Weaver.

Still, it is tough to make a roster as a seventh-round selection, so the practice squad is probably in Thomas’ immediate future.

React Now

What do you think, Browns fans?

Poll

How do you grade the Cleveland Browns’ selection of Isiah Thomas at No. 223 overall?

view results
  • 0%
    A
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    B
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    C
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    D
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    F
    (0 votes)
0 votes total Vote Now

More From Dawgs By Nature

Loading comments...