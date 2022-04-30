2022 NFL Draft: Cleveland Browns pick DE Isiah Thomas at No. 223

With the 223rd pick of the 2022 NFL Draft, the Cleveland Browns selected defensive end Isiah Thomas (6-foot-4, 266 lbs.) from Oklahoma. He is the first of the team’s two seventh-round picks.

Here is a scouting report from The Athletic’s Dane Brugler, who had Thomas as his 23rd-ranked defensive end on his board, and a projected fourth- to fifth-round pick.

A two-year starter at Oklahoma, Thomas lined up at defensive end (usually the field side) in former defensive coordinator Alex Grinch’s 3-3-5 base scheme. Although he doesn’t have the same athleticism or rush skills as teammate Nik Bonitto, he led the Sooners in sacks each of the past two seasons. Thomas is a stout edge-setter and creates consistent movement at contact when he rushes with momentum, displaying inside/outside versatility. However, he is slow to collect his feet, redirect or break down in space, and the missed plays/tackles pile up on tape. Overall, Thomas has subpar get-off quickness and finishing skills, but he has NFL-level size, length and strength to be a rotational defensive end in a 4-3 base defense, kicking inside in sub packages.

Isaiah Thomas is one of those Round 7 players I could see carving out a nice role as a situational pass rusher. #Browns — Matt Miller (@nfldraftscout) April 30, 2022

Of note, Thomas becomes the first player over the age of 22 that general manager Andrew Berry has selected.

#Browns General Manager Andrew Berry has finally drafted a 23-year-old player, Oklahoma DE Isaiah Thomas (seventh round, No. 223 overall). Berry's first 22 picks as a GM were ages 20-22 at the time they were selected. — Nate Ulrich (@ByNateUlrich) April 30, 2022

Cleveland’s defensive end rotation behind Myles Garrett is not what anyone would currently call “robust,” so Thomas will at least get a chance to show what he can do compared to fellow rookie Alex Wright and the likes of Isaac Rochell, Stephen Weatherly and Curtis Weaver.

Still, it is tough to make a roster as a seventh-round selection, so the practice squad is probably in Thomas’ immediate future.

