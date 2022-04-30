Browns trade CB Troy Hill to the Rams

Cleveland Browns general manager Andrew Berry raised a few eyebrows on Friday night when he selected Mississippi State cornerback Martin Emerson in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

That was in large part because Cleveland’s roster appeared full at the cornerback position with Denzel Ward, Greg Newsome II, Troy Hill, A.J. Green and Herb Miller.

Berry alleviated some of the crowding on Saturday, however, as the Browns are reportedly trading Hill to the Los Angeles Rams in exchange for a fifth-round selection in the 2023 NFL Draft.

We have traded CB Troy Hill to the Rams for a 2023 fifth round pick pic.twitter.com/9hnclDARmZ — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) April 30, 2022

It was just a year ago that the Browns signed Hill as a free agent from the Rams on a two-year, $9 million contract, according to Over the Cap. The deal puts $5.6 million in dead cap money on the Browns, and reduced their available cap space by $2.25 million, according to Over the Cap.

Hill appeared in 12 games for the Browns, making four starts, and allowing a quarterback rating of 129.7 and four touchdown passes when targeted in coverage, while posting two sacks and 49 tackles.

Hill suffered a scary injury near the end of the November 15 game against the New England Patriots when he injured his neck while trying to tackle New England’s Jakobi Meyers. Hill was taken immobilized and carried off the field on a backboard before spending the night in a Boston hospital.

Thankfully, Hill was able to return to Cleveland the next day after being diagnosed with a neck sprain.