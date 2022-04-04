Draft INSIGHT: EDGE Arnold Ebiketie

Make no mistake about it, the Browns will be hunting a starting left defensive end in the draft in the first three rounds. Imagine Myles Garrett on one side and a young buck bringing the heat from the other with a mission to meet at the quarterback.

Ebiketie is an impressive athlete with elite speed coming off the edge and should be available when the Browns pick in the second round at Number 44. Very aggressive and can be a mismatch with offensive tackles. Tough, competitive as well as versatility.

Plays all three downs with excellent quickness and body control. Gets after the quarterback with a great motor. Nice lateral movement.

Specifics:

College: Penn State

Height: 6’-3”

Weight: 250 pounds

40-time: 4.65

Career Tackles: 120

Career Forced Fumbles: 5

Career Sacks: 15.5

Career Tackles for Loss: 28.5

Career starts: 28

Positives:

Relentless

9.5 sacks in 2021

Ideal reach with wingspan of 82 1/8”

Quickness a huge plus

Outstanding strength

Energy to spare

Hard worker

First Team All-Big 10 2021

FWAA Second Team All-American 2021

Consistent hustler and fast

Nice bag of pass rushing tricks

Gets after the quarterback

Negatives:

Needs to get off the snap quicker

Will need to bulk up a bit to take on larger tackles

On occasion will take bad angles in pursuit

Not a natural bender

Limited run stoppage skills

Mostly used as a pass rusher

More consistency

Expert Draft Site Analysis

BleacherReport.com

Ebiketie is a dangerous pass-rusher off the edge. His first step will not amaze anyone, but everything afterward is a marvel. If anything, Ebiketie’s issue is that his strength can be dependent on gaining momentum, leaving him a bit more vulnerable against the run. Continued improvement in the strength department would help raise the floor for Ebiketie’s game, but the pass-rushing traits are all there for a potential 10-sack player in the NFL.