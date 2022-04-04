- Cleveland Browns could be making a push for Brandin Cooks (Fansided) “They’re also reportedly not done looking at wideouts with many reports suggesting Cleveland could be trying to add Will Fuller, who was a former teammate of Watson’s with the Houston Texans.”
- Rashard Higgins posts farewell to Browns fans: ‘I love Cleveland forever’ (Cleveland.com) “Higgins became a fan favorite over his six seasons in Cleveland, in part for his touchdown celebration where he would mimic rolling out a red carpet and then walk it while teammates gathered around and acted out snapping pictures.”
- Cleveland Browns are pushing to re-sign Jadeveon Clowney (Dawg Pound Daily) “If it was ever a question before last season began whether or not the former No. 1 overall pick from South Carolina would benefit from Myles Garrett on the opposite side of the defensive line as him, it’s quite clear that it freed up Clowney in a major way.”
- Former Browns still on the free agent market (Browns Wire) “There are also a ton of players available throughout the league at this point that could help the team. Players like Tyrann Mathieu, Stephon Gilmore, Akiem Hicks, Jerry Hughes and Will Fuller could all be important parts of the 2022 Browns if they would sign.”
Daily Dawg Chow: Browns news (4/4/22)
More of the latest Browns news and notes from around the web in today’s dose of the Daily Dawg Chow.
