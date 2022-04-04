Browns sign P Corey Bojorquez

The Cleveland Browns signed punter Corey Bojorquez on Monday.

Bojorquez spent last season with the Green Bay Packers after punting for three seasons with the Buffalo Bills.

We have signed P Corey Bojorquez — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) April 4, 2022

Bojorquez appeared in all 17 games for the Packers last season, averaging 46.5 yards per punt, including a league-best 82 yard punt against the Chicago Bears. During his three seasons with the Bills, Bojorquez averaged 45 yards per punt, with a long of 72 yards in 2020.

Given his history, it would seem that Bojorquez will be comfortable kicking in the cold and windy conditions that the Browns have to deal with later in the season, but that may not be the case.

According to Zach Kruse at Packers Wire, the primary reason that the Packers decided to move on from Bojorquez stemmed from his struggles with kicking in cold weather, along with some issues holding for place kicker Mason Crosby.

Bojorquez is the second player signed this offseason to address Cleveland’s deficiencies after the special teams unit finished the 2021 season ranked at No. 30 in the annual rankings from Sports Illustrated writer Rick Gosselin.

The Browns previously signed kick returner Jakeem Grant, who made the Pro Bowl in 2021 while splitting time with the Miami Dolphins and Chicago Bears.