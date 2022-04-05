- Browns Trade Rumors: Texans’ Brandin Cooks Interests Cleveland; Deal Unlikely (Bleacher Report) “Multiple teams are reportedly inquiring with the Texans about acquiring Cooks. The Browns are not favored to land him, thanks in part to Houston’s asking price.”
- Browns sign P Corey Bojorquez (clevelandbrowns.com) “Bojorquez has recorded 218 punts and averaged 45.4 yards per punt since he entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent in 2018. He spent 2021 with the Packers after playing his first three seasons with the Bills and averaged 46.5 yards per punt last season.”
- 3 Reasons Cleveland Browns need to sign wide receiver Will Fuller (Fansided) “After Watson sat out last season with the Texans, Fuller signed on with the Miami Dolphins. His campaign was cut short as he broke his finger early and never got back on the field. Now he’s a free agent again and having him join Watson here in Cleveland could be ideal.”
- Xavien Howard Just Increased The Price For Denzel Ward (Browns Nation) “Not only did Miami add over $50 million, but they also guaranteed the most money ever for an NFL cornerback.”
- Browns owners make honest admission about their struggles (Larry Brown Sports) “We did a lousy job at first,” Jimmy Haslam said, via Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal. “I mean, let’s just face it. It’s probably fair to say we didn’t know what we were doing. In some ways, I go, ’10 years, we haven’t won very many games.’ So I look at it that way.”
- Will The Browns Take a RB? (Browns 7 Round Mock Draft (YouTube) Quincy Carrier explores which direction(s) Cleveland will go in during the 2022 NFL Draft
Daily Dawg Chow: Browns news (4/5/22)
More of the latest Browns news and notes from around the web in today’s dose of the Daily Dawg Chow.
