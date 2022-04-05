Browns retain K Chase McLaughlin

The Cleveland Browns re-signed placekicker Chase McLaughlin on Monday.

It was the second consecutive day that general manager Andrew Berry addressed the special teams after signing punter Corey Bojorquez on Monday.

We have re-signed K Chase McLaughlin — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) April 5, 2022

McLaughlin appeared in 16 games for the Browns last season, converting 15-of-21 of his field-goal attempts, including a tidy four-of-four on kicks beyond 50 yards, and 36-of-37 extra points.

He got off to a hot start by converting all 18 extra-point attempts and 11-of-12 field-goal attempts during the first eight games of the season. Things were not quite as smooth during the second half of the year, however, as he made just four-of-nine field goals while hitting on 18-of-19 extra points. McLaughlin particularly struggled on kicks between 40 and 49 yards as he made just field goals on 10 attempts at that range.

Misses against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 14 and the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 15 proved costly as the Browns lost both games by two points.

Originally signed as an undrafted free agent by the Buffalo Bills out of Illinois in 2019, McLaughlin has kicked for the Indianapolis Colts, Jacksonville Jaguars, San Francisco 49ers, Los Angeles Chargers and the New York Jets.

He also spent time on the Minnesota Vikings practice squad in both 2019 and 2020.

McLaughlin and Bojorquez both have enough issues that it seems likely the Browns will continue to keep a close watch on the kicking game and bring in competition during training camp for both kickers.