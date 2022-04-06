Draft INSIGHT: WR Christian Watson

The Cleveland Browns had on paper last year the best receiver group in the league. That obviously fell apart as Odell Beckham, Jr. was cut, Jarvis Landry had another sub-par season, rookie Anthony Schwartz failed to live up to expectations, and Rashard Higgins was rarely utilized.

Watson is from a small school so the competition-level demons will rise up and question his production. Was a four-time National Champion and is tall with long arms and speed to burn. Was one of the highlighted players in this year’s Senior Bowl. He is currently ranked #38 as the Browns draft in the second round with pick #44.

Specifics:

College: North Dakota State

Height: 6’-5”

Weight: 211 pounds

40-time: 4.36

Career Receiving Yards: 2,134

Career Touchdowns: 7

Career Receptions: 104

Career Fumbles: 0

Career starts: 27

Positives:

Top level athletic ability

Height a Red Zone plus

Fantastic 50-50 ball catcher

Fluid at running jet sweeps

Long arms with a great stiff arm maneuver

Very good hands

First Team All-MVFC 2020 and 2021

FCS National Champion 2017, 2018, 2019, 2021

Great leaping abilities

Plays fast and confident

Covers a lot of ground after the catch

Solid body control

Negatives:

Needs to use his hands more on deep throws instead of his chest

Small but successful school

Played against lesser competition

16 career drops are a concern

Needs better change of direction skills

Downfield blocking needs work

Route tree will need to be increased

Expert Draft Site Analysis

NFL.com

A receiver prospect with intriguing measurables and a strong belief in the team aspect of the game, Watson possesses an alluring combination of size and speed. He showed off improved route running and catch strength in 2021. He is much more gifted than his opposition was at NDSU and needs to prove he can elevate his game against bigger, faster players at the next level. He plays hard and fast but needs to add a few more pounds and learn to impose his frame on the coverage. He’s a field-stretching option requiring a linear route tree and projects as a capable WR3/4 with more work.